SPI Pharma Introduces Valens™ Brand to Support Strategic Product Expansions Focused on Parenteral Dose Forms, Vaccine Ingredients, Adjuvants, and Adjuvant Systems

WILMINGTON, Del., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPI Pharma introduces Valens™ as a new portfolio brand name grouping product offerings positioned to serve the vaccine, parenteral dosage form, and biologic drug market spaces.

SPI's Valens™ brand will initially group together SPI Pharma's unique products for vaccine adjuvants and will be used to brand strategic additions to the portfolio focused on developing a full offering of parenteral excipients, vaccine ingredients, and materials to support the fast-growing biologics drug excipients market.

SPI has been a market leader in alum vaccine adjuvants for decades and has entered into a strategic partnership with Q-Vant Biosciences to add sustainable saponin adjuvants to the portfolio. SPI also recently agreed to enter a strategic collaboration with Inimmune Corp. to develop and commercialize advanced adjuvant systems. SPI's business development group is currently exploring several materials and pursuing potential partnerships to further enhance the portfolio.

Valens will differentiate the high-value biologic, parenteral, and vaccine ingredients from the rest of SPI Pharma's pharmaceutical and consumer health product offerings.

"Strong, vigorous, and healthy are common definitions of the Latin word Valens, and these clearly represent our Valens™ portfolio of adjuvants and parenteral products. Created to enhance life-saving vaccines and therapies, our Valens™ portfolio supports SPI Pharma's core value of making a difference. Our goal is to provide global access to these innovative and synergistic products," said John McInerney.

SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative solutions to global pharmaceutical and consumer health customers. Product lines include Vaccine Adjuvants, Antacid Actives, Drug Delivery Systems, High-Performance Excipients, and Taste-Masking technology. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. With its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems – efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service.

