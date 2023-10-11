SPI Pharma launches S-Tab™ tablet platform, designed to optimize Pharmaceutical and Nutritional direct compression tablets

WILMINGTON, Del., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPI Pharma Introduces S-Tab™, its new excipient product specifically designed for the development and production of pharmaceutical and nutritional tablets. This optimized product enables manufacturers to produce tablets at faster rates, across a wide range of actives, to deliver superior quality tablets and increase the profitability of tablet operations.
S-Tab™ is a preformulated platform that is designed to improve the quality and rate of tablets manufactured by direct compression in the pharmaceutical and nutritional industries. SPI brings material science and decades of formulation experience in oral dose tablets. This focus on application and formulation created a product that provides manufacturers with a number of benefits, including improved production rates, superior tablet properties, improved stability, and accelerated project development.
"With its superior tableting capabilities, S-Tab™ embodies the SPI Pharma Brand by providing manufacturers a cost effective tableting solution and faster times to market" said John McInerney, Vice President of Commercial. "This easy-to-use platform will accelerate development while reducing cost per tablet."
S-Tab™ is composed of compendial excipients and is manufactured to excipient GMP standards. It is highly compatible with a wide variety of active ingredients and tablet coating materials, allowing manufacturers to easily customize their tablets to meet their specific needs.
"This Innovation supports SPI's strategy of adding high performance products to our portfolio, extending our formulation expertise further into the solid dose market space" continued McInerney.
Efficient and profitable operations is a key differentiator for oral dose. SPI Pharma brings a focus on the application to the challenge. The result is premium platform focused to direct compression.
SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative solutions to global pharmaceutical and nutritional customers. Product lines include Antacid Actives, Excipients, Drug Delivery Systems, Taste-Masking, and Vaccine Adjuvants. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. With its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems –– efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service.
