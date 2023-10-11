SPI Pharma launches S-Tab™ tablet platform, designed to optimize Pharmaceutical and Nutritional direct compression tablets

"With its superior tableting capabilities, S-Tab™ embodies the SPI Pharma Brand by providing manufacturers a cost effective tableting solution and faster times to market" - John McInerney, Vice President of Commercial. Tweet this

"With its superior tableting capabilities, S-Tab™ embodies the SPI Pharma Brand by providing manufacturers a cost effective tableting solution and faster times to market" said John McInerney, Vice President of Commercial. "This easy-to-use platform will accelerate development while reducing cost per tablet."

S-Tab™ is composed of compendial excipients and is manufactured to excipient GMP standards. It is highly compatible with a wide variety of active ingredients and tablet coating materials, allowing manufacturers to easily customize their tablets to meet their specific needs.

"This Innovation supports SPI's strategy of adding high performance products to our portfolio, extending our formulation expertise further into the solid dose market space" continued McInerney.

Efficient and profitable operations is a key differentiator for oral dose. SPI Pharma brings a focus on the application to the challenge. The result is premium platform focused to direct compression.

About SPI Pharma, Inc.

SPI Pharma, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA, provides innovative solutions to global pharmaceutical and nutritional customers. Product lines include Antacid Actives, Excipients, Drug Delivery Systems, Taste-Masking, and Vaccine Adjuvants. SPI Pharma specializes in drug development services, having participated in over 60 commercially launched and marketed drugs globally. With its sites in the United States, France, and India, the company solves the most challenging formulation problems –– efficiently, cost-effectively, and with a focus on service.

Media Contact

William McCarthy, SPI Pharma, 1 4438659928, [email protected], www.spipharma.com

SOURCE SPI Pharma