Spicely Organics® Gives Back to its Community With $58K+ Donated in 2023

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced it donated more than $58K in spices to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank as of July 2023. Spicely Organics' latest 2023 donation brings its seven-year total to more than $250K and underscores the brand's long-held pledge to support its local community.

As part of Spicely Organics' category-leading portfolio of 179+ third-party certified items, the brand also notably pledges on its packaging to donate a percentage of sales to charity.