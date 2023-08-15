Spicely Organics® Gives Back to its Community With $58K+ Donated in 2023

Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced it donated more than $58K in spices to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank as of July 2023.
FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spicely Organics®, the better-for-you spice company, today announced it donated more than $58K in spices to the Second Harvest of Silicon Valley Food Bank as of July 2023. Spicely Organics' latest 2023 donation brings its seven-year total to more than $250K and underscores the brand's long-held pledge to support its local community.
As part of Spicely Organics' category-leading portfolio of 179+ third-party certified items, the brand also notably pledges on its packaging to donate a percentage of sales to charity.
"Since founding Spicely Organics more than two decades ago, the most important aspect of our commitment to nourish families with certifiably pure spices from around the world is to give back to the community where we work and live. I am pleased to continue to help feed the local community with the latest donation, particularly during these challenging times," Spicely Organics founder and CEO, Bijan Chansari said.
About Spicely Organics
Spicely Organics®, established in 2002 and based in Fremont, California, is the better-for-you spice company. With a category leading portfolio of 179+ third-party certified items (USDA Organic, Project Non-GMO Verified, Gluten Free Certified Organization, BeVeg Vegan Certified, Orthodox Union Kosher Certified), clean ingredients, and gluten-free facilities in the USA powered with 100% renewable energy. Spicely Organics is passionate about nurturing your family with the purest spices the world offers while cherishing the environment.
For more information about Spicely Organics visit: www.spicely.com
