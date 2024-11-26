Spider Strategies Launches Spider Impact 5.7, Revolutionizing Strategy Visualization with PowerPoint-Style Dashboard Design

Spider Impact 5.7 transforms strategic performance management with new PowerPoint-style dashboard capabilities, enhanced forms, and improved permissions management, making it easier for organizations to visualize and achieve their strategic goals.
ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spider Strategies, a leading provider of strategy execution software, today announced the release of Spider Impact 5.7, featuring a complete overhaul of dashboard design capabilities that transforms how organizations visualize and interact with their strategic data.
"With Spider Impact 5.7, we're bringing the intuitive design capabilities of PowerPoint directly into live, dynamic dashboards," said Scott O'Reilly, Co-founder of Spider Strategies. "Organizations can now create everything from strategy maps to process flows while maintaining real-time connections to their strategic data. This is a game-changer for how businesses, governments, and nonprofits visualize and execute their strategy."
Key innovations in Spider Impact 5.7 include:
Enhanced Dashboard Design
- New shape and line widgets enabling PowerPoint-style visualization directly in live dashboards
- Ability to pull data from any source into visual elements, breaking down traditional barriers between scorecards, initiatives, and datasets
- Dynamic infographic capabilities with conditional coloring and real-time data updates
Improved Forms and Data Collection
- Embedded live dashboards within forms for enhanced data visualization
- Tabbed navigation for intuitive multi-page data collection
- Advanced filtering and conditional display options
- Enhanced performance supporting over 50,000 dropdown values
Global Accessibility
- Full support for right-to-left languages like Arabic
- Comprehensive permissions audit system for enterprise-scale deployments
- Enhanced data governance capabilities with detailed audit trails
Initiative Management
- Introduction of yellow status ranges for more nuanced project health tracking
- Improved visualization of cost and schedule variances
- Enhanced reporting capabilities showing related items and improved conditional formatting
"This release represents our commitment to making strategy execution more intuitive and accessible across global organizations," added O'Reilly. "By combining powerful visualization tools with enterprise-grade performance management, we're helping organizations turn their strategic vision into measurable results."
Spider Impact 5.7 is available now for existing customers and new organizations looking to enhance their strategy execution capabilities. For more information about Spider Impact or Spider Strategies, visit https://www.spiderstrategies.com.
**About Spider Impact**
Spider Impact empowers organizations with five key advantages:
- Strategy Execution: Align everyone toward a shared strategic vision with measurable goals
- Strategic Initiatives: Track initiative performance and optimize resource allocation
- Meetings Reinvented: Transform every meeting into a data-driven decision-making interaction
- Business Intelligence: Combine strategy execution with powerful data visualization and analytics
- Data Governance & Security: Maintain granular control over performance data access and security
**About Spider Strategies**
Spider Strategies' focus is simple: helping organizations reach their strategic goals. Spider Strategies' software and services enable organizations to achieve strategy execution success. Spider Strategies is a privately held U.S. corporation incorporated in Minnesota, and supported by a network of partners and resellers across the world.
Media Contact
Elisa Subin, Spider Strategies, 1 703-345-0614, [email protected], https://www.spiderstrategies.com
SOURCE Spider Strategies
Share this article