Spider Strategies Releases Spider Impact 5.6 with Enhanced Data Integration & Visualization

Spider Impact turns your data into the fuel for executing big-picture strategy. This release is all about making data more accessible, understandable, and actionable through Spider Impact.

Key capabilities introduced in Spider Impact 5.6 include:

Import from REST APIs: Users can now pull data from any REST API into Spider Impact datasets. This expands integration options by allowing organizations to combine 3rd party data like social media metrics, support tickets, e-commerce stats, weather data, and more with internal data.

Advanced form logic: Forms gain the ability to dynamically adapt based on user input, with robust conditional logic, field validation, and actions like hiding, disabling, or revealing widgets. Organizations can create guided multi-step processes and mini apps for activities like surveys, quality inspections, project intake, and more.

Read-only API: A new API enables other systems to access Spider Impact data in a read-only manner. This facilitates embedding visuals into BI tools like Tableau, Power BI, and Looker, or building custom apps on top of Spider Impact data.

"We're committed to continuous innovation in strategy execution, performance analytics, and data governance," added O'Reilly. "These latest advances further differentiate Spider Impact as the platform that turns strategy into actionable insights."

Built for flexibility, Spider Impact integrates top-down strategy with bottom-up execution. Organizations cascade goals across all levels, and embed analytics into decisions and meetings. Interactive dashboards, charts, and reports, coupled with an easy-to-use interface, make data accessible and understandable to all.

The new Spider Impact 5.6 is available now for existing customers. Organizations interested in leveraging data to drive strategic results can learn more at www.spiderstrategies.com.

**About Spider Impact**

Spider Impact has five key advantages for businesses, governments, and nonprofits:

Strategy Execution. Get everyone on the same page, working towards a shared strategic vision. Spider Impact helps you set aggressive goals, and then breaks that strategy into things you can actually measure.

Strategic Initiatives. Discover the effect your strategic initiatives are having on business performance. Identify underperforming initiatives quickly, and rapidly shift budget to initiatives that actually accomplish your goals.

Meetings Reinvented. With Spider Impact Briefings, turn every meeting into a data-driven, decision-making interaction without the need for time-consuming prep or costly paper reporting.

Business Intelligence. Spider Impact is a single platform that combines strategy execution with data visualization and analytics. Spider Impact's dashboards, reports, and ad-hoc analysis uncover insights and improve decision-making.

Data Governance & Security. Spider Impact's industry-leading data governance and security lets you customize access to performance data, with tailored views for everyone in your organization.

**About Spider Strategies**

Spider Strategies' focus is simple: helping organizations reach their strategic goals. Spider Strategies' software and services enable organizations to achieve strategy execution success. Spider Strategies is a privately held U.S. corporation incorporated in Minnesota, and supported by a network of partners and resellers across the world.

For more information about Spider Impact or Spider Strategies, visit https://www.spiderstrategies.com

