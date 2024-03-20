Spier Wine Farm and ChurchStreet Family are bringing the Cape to the United States

"We are excited about our partnership with Spier, in South Africa...The Saltress & Naledi wines are not only a true expression of the South African terroir but of Spier family's commitment to excellence" Matt & Stephanie Mell Post this

As custodians of a storied heritage and vibrant communities, Spier's vision transcends the realm of winemaking. The team is fervently dedicated to regenerative practices, which are brought to life through their Growing for Good initiatives. The farm is a vibrant ecosystem, featuring a productive vegetable garden that supplies their on-site restaurants, the gentle Eerste River winding through a revitalized landscape, a Fair Trade accredited hotel, and a historic farmyard bordered by stately facades, all exemplifying Spier's dedication to community and sustainability. Additionally, Spier is a patron of the arts, hosting one of the largest collections of contemporary art in South Africa.

Meets Good People

Like Spier, the ChurchStreet Family offers a diverse range of hospitality and dining experiences in Huntsville, Alabama, from Italian comfort food to eclectic high-end fare, to fresh seafood & oysters - all complemented by thoughtfully selected wine lists. The ChurchStreet Family has also long been recognized as trailblazers in Alabama, a state often characterized by its adherence to traditional values. With a visionary approach, the group has successfully introduced a variety of new alcohol brands, particularly wines, to the local market. Their efforts include navigating Alabama's stringent licensing hurdles and engaging the community with 'pour and taste' events, all driven by their belief that the people of Alabama are entitled to the same quality experiences as those in any other part of the United States.

Both Spier and the ChurchStreet Family share a commitment to conserving heritage. Spier is the custodian of one of the southern hemisphere's oldest wineries, with a 331-year-old cellar restored to its original grandeur. Similarly, Huntsville's Mazzara's Vinoteca offers a premium dining experience within the historic Humphreys Rogers Manor House, built in 1848.

It is the ChurchStreet Family's discernment for excellence that has led them to collaborate with Spier. Both Spier and ChurchStreet Family have a deep understanding of their patrons, consistently seeking to elevate experiences. With a keen eye for introducing innovative and deserving brands to the US market, ChurchStreet has embraced Spier's vision, recognizing the unique opportunity to support and promote a brand that champions environmental stewardship and social responsibility.

Introducing Naledi and The Saltress

Spier is making history by launching two new wine brands - The Saltress and Naledi - in the US through a partnership with ChurchStreet Family's Huntsville restaurant group. This launch underscores ChurchStreet Family's reputation for introducing innovative and exciting wines, with a spotlight on South Africa's unique offerings.

Naledi, deriving its name from the Sesotho word for 'star', epitomizes the relentless spirit required to shine, even in darkness. Each wine in the Naledi collection is a testament to the winemaker's artistic ambition, striving to craft wines that are not only the pinnacle of quality but also a source of inspiration. Naledi wines are born from a philosophy where every grape, every blend, is an opportunity to reach for the stars. The range consists of a Meritage, Cabernet Sauvignon, Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.

The Saltress embodies the resilience and majesty of the South Easterly winds sweeping across the Cape Coast vineyards. Each wine in this range is a tribute to the transformative power of nature, where the ocean's influence imparts a distinct saline touch, resulting in wines that are not only vibrant and mineral-rich but also uniquely refreshing. The range consists of a Meritage, Cabernet Sauvignon and Sauvignon Blanc.

As Spier and ChurchStreet Family embark on this exciting journey, they invite the US wine and hospitality industry to join them in celebrating not just the launch of two new wine ranges but the beginning of a new chapter of South African wine appreciation, that spans the globe!

Lize-Marié Nieman, Spier Wine Farm, +27 21 809 1100, [email protected], www.spier.co.za

