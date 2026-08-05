Spike in Uninsured Patients Signals the Initial Fallout of Federal Healthcare Cuts

Statement from Community Catalyst following reporting that hospitals are seeing a rise in uninsured patients following the expiration of premium ACA tax credits leading to higher uninsurance rates and people on plans with unaffordable out-of-pocket costs.

BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following reporting that hospitals are seeing a rise in uninsured patients following the expiration of premium ACA tax credits leading to higher uninsurance rates and people on plans with unaffordable out-of-pocket costs Shaina Goodman, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs at Community Catalyst, issued the following statement: