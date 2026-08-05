Spike in Uninsured Patients Signals the Initial Fallout of Federal Healthcare Cuts

Statement from Community Catalyst following reporting that hospitals are seeing a rise in uninsured patients following the expiration of premium ACA tax credits leading to higher uninsurance rates and people on plans with unaffordable out-of-pocket costs.
BOSTON, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following reporting that hospitals are seeing a rise in uninsured patients following the expiration of premium ACA tax credits leading to higher uninsurance rates and people on plans with unaffordable out-of-pocket costs Shaina Goodman, Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs at Community Catalyst, issued the following statement:
"What we are seeing is the result of both harmful action and inaction from Congress that has exacerbated the affordability crisis in healthcare. The loss of enhanced tax credits for people who buy their own ACA insurance, the reliance on skimpier, bronze plans with high out-of-pocket costs, and impending cuts to Medicaid are driving more uncompensated care and medical debt.
"When people cannot afford basic healthcare or pay their medical bills, the entire system gets squeezed. Hospitals will raise costs that will hit everyone – regardless of what health insurance they have. Congress should address the crisis by restoring ACA affordability measures like premium tax credits and repealing the Medicaid cuts in the 'One Big, Beautiful Bill.'"
Media Contact
Jack Cardinal, Community Catalyst, 1 7819605208, [email protected], CommunityCatalyst.org
SOURCE Community Catalyst
Share this article