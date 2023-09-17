Spin Digital and Intel Showcase 8K 60-FPS VVC Live Streaming at IBC 2023

Spin Digital teams up with Intel Corporation and announce today that they will present a new live 8K VVC/H.266 encoder at the IBC 2023 trade show in Amsterdam.

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spin Digital teams up with Intel Corporation and announce today that they will present a new live 8K VVC/H.266 encoder at the IBC 2023 trade show in Amsterdam.

An onsite demonstration of live 8K 60-fps 10-bit HDR VVC encoding, streaming, and playback will be showcased from September 15 to 18 at the Spin Digital booth (1.B32 in Hall 1) at the Amsterdam RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The demonstration is accompanied by a technical paper describing the new encoder that has been accepted for publication in the Proceedings of IBC 2023.

8K 60-FPS VVC Live Encoding and Streaming

Spin Digital's CPU-based encoder (Spin Enc Live) incorporates cutting-edge video compression algorithms for VVC live encoding as well as optimizations for the latest 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors architectures:

Optimized VVC for live: The Versatile Video Coding (VVC)/H.266 codec significantly improves quality and reduces bitrate over HEVC, and at the same time, the codec facilitates the adoption of new-generation 8K live applications in internet streaming, broadcasting, and immersive VR experiences. Spin Digital has developed advanced coding algorithms for VVC under real-time constraints.

live applications in internet streaming, broadcasting, and immersive VR experiences. Spin Digital has developed advanced coding algorithms for VVC under real-time constraints. 8K 60-fps real-time encoding: The encoder has been extensively optimized for the 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors, including a highly scalable multithreading framework, and SIMD optimizations for Intel AVX-512 instructions and Intel DL Boost Vector Neural Network Instructions (VNNI). As a result, the encoder is able to deliver 8K 60-fps 10-bit HDR VVC (and 8K 120-fps HEVC) video in real-time in very high quality and low bitrate.

"Spin Digital Live Encoder running on the 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors opens up new possibilities and use cases that were previously unimaginable, such as: 8Kp60 VVC broadcasting, 8K High Frame Rate -HFR- (120 FPS) HEVC live streaming for sports, and 8K live VR in 3D stereoscopic format", said Dr. Mauricio Alvarez Mesa, CEO of Spin Digital.

Demo: Ready for End-to-end 8K 60-FPS VVC Live Streaming

An onsite demonstration of live 8K 60-FPS 10-bit HDR VVC encoding, streaming, and playback will be showcased. It includes a complete live 8K VVC encoding, streaming, and playback workflow:

8K 60-fps VVC real-time encoding: Spin Digital' Spin Enc Live encoder running on a server based on the 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors.

60-fps VVC real-time encoding: Spin Digital' Spin Enc Live encoder running on a server based on the 4th Generation Intel Xeon Scalable Processors. 8Kp60 VVC playback: The 8K VVC video is live streamed to Spin Digital Media Player (Spin Player), an optimized VVC software playback application running on a compact PC with an Intel Core i9- 13900K CPU. The player is connected to an 8K TV using an HDMI 2.1 interface to display a true 8K format with 60 FPS, 10-bit and HDR.

VVC video is live streamed to Spin Digital Media Player (Spin Player), an optimized VVC software playback application running on a compact PC with an Intel Core i9- CPU. The player is connected to an TV using an HDMI 2.1 interface to display a true format with 60 FPS, 10-bit and HDR. 8Kp60 HDR content by Intel and NHK: Courtesy of NHK, Intel is showcasing stunning 8Kp60 10-bit HDR (more, faster and better pixels) footage that demonstrates the 8K VVC live streaming workflow.

"8K 60-fps VVC live encoding powered by 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors-based server and live VVC playback running on Core i9-13900K PC is key for enabling the wider adoption of 8K live streaming applications", said Ravindra Velhal, Director, Global Content Technology and Standards from Intel Corporation.

A Technical Paper Available in the Proceedings of IBC 2023

The demonstration is accompanied by a technical paper titled "A Real-time 8K-60-FPS-HDR VVC/H.266 Software Encoder for Next-generation Live Applications", which has been accepted for online publication in the Proceedings of IBC 2023.

The paper analyzes the capabilities of VVC for live applications by describing the real-time 8K VVC software encoder in terms of compression, quality and performance when using 4th Gen Intel® Xeon® Scalable Processors architecture.

The paper will be available soon at the IBC technical papers website.

Booth 1.B32 (Hall 1, Amsterdam RAI)

Arrange a meeting with Mauricio Alvarez Mesa, CEO, Spin Digital and Ravindra Velhal, Director, Global Content Technology, Intel Corporation, to learn more about 8K VVC live encoding, streaming, and playback technologies. Send an email to [email protected]

More Information

Spin Digital 8K Live Encoder: https://spin-digital.com/products/spin_enc_live/

Intel Corporation: https://www.intel.com

