Spinakr Honored with Prestigious Nexus Small Supplier of the Year Award by Vistra Energy

One of our mottos for success is 'Must be Present to Win.' We see ourselves as a technology partner and an integrated project team with the Vistra staff. - Spinakr CEO Matt McGaughey Post this

A Commitment to Excellence and Innovation

In response to the award, Spinakr CEO Matt McGaughey shared, "One of our mottos for success is 'Must be Present to Win.' We see ourselves as a technology partner and an integrated project team with the Vistra staff." McGaughey further emphasized the uniqueness of Spinakr, highlighting the team's adaptability and innovative approaches to legacy solutions, which have been key differentiators in their success.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility at the Core

Spinark is also deeply committed to sustainability and social responsibility. Most of its consulting and administrative staff work remotely, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. In 2023, Spinakr Solutions introduced a Volunteer Time Off policy, encouraging staff to dedicate time to community organizations, and they collectively contribute over 250 hours per year of volunteer service.

Impact on Local Economies and Diverse Hiring

The partnership with Vistra has enabled Spinakr to expand its business and contribute to local economies and job creation. With a workforce of 40% women and 25% immigrant employees, Spinakr embodies the spirit of diversity and inclusion, attributes enhanced through its collaboration with Vistra.

About Spinakr

Spinakr is a visionary consulting firm that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions and strategic consulting. With a global network of professionals, Spinakr supports companies in navigating complex digital transformations, fostering growth, and implementing sustainable business practices.

About Vistra Energy

Vistra Energy is a leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail, focusing on operational excellence and environmental stewardship.

This recognition from Vistra Energy at the Nexus Awards underscores Spinakr's dedication to excellence, community, and diversity. Spinakr looks forward to continuing its mission of providing top-tier service and innovative solutions, further cementing its position as a leader in the industry.

Media Contact

Brad Luna, Spinakr, 1 214-932x3136 705, [email protected], www.spinakr.com

SOURCE Spinakr