Spinakr Honored with Prestigious Nexus Small Supplier of the Year Award by Vistra Energy

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinakr, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions and consulting services, proudly announces its recognition of the Nexus Small Supplier of the Year Award at the 2024 Supply Chain Diversity Nexus Awards, presented by Vistra Energy. This esteemed accolade is awarded to small business enterprises (SBE) that provide excellent service, demonstrate a strong and positive commitment to their community, and support utilizing a diverse workforce and supply chain, including other small businesses.
Since its initial collaboration on the TXU mobile app in 2017, Spinakr has supported Vistra's digital platforms and growth initiatives across various acquisitions. Their contribution has been pivotal in enabling Vistra to achieve a multiple-brand, one-platform environment, providing skilled development resources, architectural and project management support, and thought leadership.
A Commitment to Excellence and Innovation
In response to the award, Spinakr CEO Matt McGaughey shared, "One of our mottos for success is 'Must be Present to Win.' We see ourselves as a technology partner and an integrated project team with the Vistra staff." McGaughey further emphasized the uniqueness of Spinakr, highlighting the team's adaptability and innovative approaches to legacy solutions, which have been key differentiators in their success.
Sustainability and Social Responsibility at the Core
Spinark is also deeply committed to sustainability and social responsibility. Most of its consulting and administrative staff work remotely, significantly reducing its carbon footprint. In 2023, Spinakr Solutions introduced a Volunteer Time Off policy, encouraging staff to dedicate time to community organizations, and they collectively contribute over 250 hours per year of volunteer service.
Impact on Local Economies and Diverse Hiring
The partnership with Vistra has enabled Spinakr to expand its business and contribute to local economies and job creation. With a workforce of 40% women and 25% immigrant employees, Spinakr embodies the spirit of diversity and inclusion, attributes enhanced through its collaboration with Vistra.
About Spinakr
Spinakr is a visionary consulting firm that delivers cutting-edge technology solutions and strategic consulting. With a global network of professionals, Spinakr supports companies in navigating complex digital transformations, fostering growth, and implementing sustainable business practices.
About Vistra Energy
Vistra Energy is a leading integrated retail electricity and power generation company that provides essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail, focusing on operational excellence and environmental stewardship.
This recognition from Vistra Energy at the Nexus Awards underscores Spinakr's dedication to excellence, community, and diversity. Spinakr looks forward to continuing its mission of providing top-tier service and innovative solutions, further cementing its position as a leader in the industry.
