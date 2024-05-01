Spinal Simplicity announces FDA 510(k) Clearance of its Sacroiliac Joint System, the Patriot-SI Posterior Implant, With a Unique Hybrid Indication for Use

"The Patriot SI technology is constructed intentionally as a cannulated implant, designed for repeatable, reproducible techniques, with the implant traveling directly over the guidewire for precision placement in the SI Joint," said CEO Todd Moseley. Post this

Spinal Simplicity has been granted patent protection for the novel Patriot-SI cannulated and threaded device, which includes an internal lattice structure to promote fusion. The patented cannulated design is the only posterior SI device that allows continuous control while being delivered over a guidewire.

"Today marks a milestone for my patients who are hypermobile and may need an advanced construct in their SI Joint along all planes of the joint," said Dr. Dan Kloster of Crimson Pain Management in Overland Park, KS. "I now have this option in my toolkit for the right patient to help alleviate their SI Joint pain."

The Patriot-SI is a minimally invasive SI joint fusion implant intended for implantation on a trajectory in line with the joint space. The additively manufactured titanium implant is available in one size, fixating both the sacrum and ilium via external threads. The procedure also involves the lateral insertion of a small titanium Liberty-SI implant, transfixing the SI joint to stabilize and fuse the joint. This hybrid surgical technique ensures robust decortication of the bone to prepare the joint for fusion.

"The FDA clearance of the Patriot-SI posterior system, to be implanted with the Liberty-SI lateral system as a hybrid construct, gives us as physicians another option for our patients based on their underlying cause of SI discomfort," said Dr. Doug Beall of Oklahoma City, OK. "Spinal Simplicity continues to innovate and is not content with the status quo. This approach certainly helps our patients who are struggling with SI Joint pain and dysfunction." Patriot-SI's anticipated soft market launch is scheduled for late Q2 of 2024, with a full market release in Q3 of 2024.

