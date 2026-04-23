Spinal Simplicity Announces FDA Clearance of Freedom Decompression System™

"Freedom DS was designed with precision and purpose, expanding our ability to treat the right patient with the right solution." — Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity Post this

Freedom DS expands Spinal Simplicity's portfolio, enabling physicians to treat patients with both percutaneous decompression and indirect decompression with stabilization—supporting a more complete, patient-specific approach to care.

"Freedom DS was designed with precision and purpose," said Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity."Every instrument is thoughtfully engineered to enhance control, helping physicians work more efficiently. Most importantly, this expands our ability to treat the right patient with the right solution, all rooted in our mission to put patients first and help them get their freedom back."

"Advancements in instrumentation matter," said Timothy Deer, MD, Chairman of American Society of Pain and Neuroscience. "The enhanced design of Freedom DS allows for greater procedural efficiency—enabling physicians to accomplish more with less motion. That level of control is critical in minimally invasive spine procedures. More importantly, innovations like this push the entire field forward—and ultimately benefit patients."

The company will initiate a phased limited market release, beginning with a controlled trial phase, with a full commercial launch expected later in 2026.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company focused on developing minimally invasive solutions that address the root causes of back and or leg pain. The company partners closely with physicians to design technologies grounded in biomechanics and real-world patient needs, expanding access to effective treatments in the outpatient setting. Through a commitment to innovation, education, and patient-first care, Spinal Simplicity is helping patients get their freedom back.

Media Contact

Parker Snedden, VP of Marketing, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com

Jonathan Hess, VP of Investor Relations, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com

SOURCE Spinal Simplicity