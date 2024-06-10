Spinal Simplicity Announces FDA Clearance of Its Wolff's Law Anterior Cervical Plate System

"The Wolff's Law Anterior Cervical Plate System represents our dedication to innovation and better patient outcomes. Its cutting-edge design and technology offer exceptional stability and support, making the surgical process easier for our healthcare partners." Post this

Active Compression: Provides continuous 24/7 compression, which may assist in the development of spinal fusion.

Dynamic Design: Allows for 2mm of active compression at each level.

Low Profile Plate: Minimizing tissue disruption.

Single or Multilevel Plates: Accommodates up to 4 level fusions, offering versatility in surgical applications.

Auto-Lock Technology: Features an integrated locking mechanism to prevent screw back-out, ensuring stability.

Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity, shared his excitement about the latest development: "We're thrilled to receive FDA clearance for our Wolff's Law Anterior Cervical Plate System. This product represents our dedication to innovation and better patient outcomes. Its cutting-edge design and technology offer exceptional stability and support, making the surgical process easier for our healthcare partners."

Details on commercial availability will be shared in the near future. For more information about the Wolff's Law Anterior Cervical Plate System and Spinal Simplicity, please visit spinalsimplicity.com.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity, LLC, headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas, was founded in 2008 with a vision to be the global leader in innovation, simplified surgical solutions, delivering uncompromising quality. The company has successfully been awarded 150+ patents with additional patent applications pending. For more information visit spinalsimplicity.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

