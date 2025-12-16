Spinal Simplicity Announces FDA Clearance of Minuteman® G6 MIS Fusion Device

"Minuteman G6 reflects a thoughtful progression of technology supporting stabilization through a minimally invasive, tissue-sparing, direct access approach.This is exactly the type of advancement physicians need as we continue to expand mechanical solutions within interventional spine." Tim Deer, MD Post this

"The clearance of Minuteman G6 marks a significant milestone for our company and, more importantly, for the patients and physicians we serve," said Todd Moseley, Co-Founder & Chief Executive Oﬃcer of Spinal Simplicity. "Our mission has always been to deliver meaningful, minimally invasive, tissue-sparing solutions. G6 represents the next evolution of that mission—providing stabilization while preserving anatomy in today's ASC-driven healthcare environment."

Minuteman G6 incorporates design enhancements focused on streamlined deployment, controlled segmental distraction, and an optimized implant-to-bone interface—enabling physicians to treat patients with vertical and angular segmental instability while maintaining a tissue-sparing direct access procedural profile.

"From a clinical perspective, innovation matters only if it translates into better care for patients," said Tim Deer, MD, a nationally recognized interventional pain physician and researcher at the Spine and Nerve Centers of the Virginias. "Minuteman G6 reflects a thoughtful progression of technology—supporting stabilization through a minimally invasive, tissue-sparing, direct access approach. This is exactly the type of advancement physicians need as we continue to expand mechanical solutions within interventional spine."

Product availability for Minuteman G6 is expected to begin in Q1 of 2026 through a controlled, phased commercial launch.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patients' pain and quality of life. A life where pain no longer defines the day, that's the future we fight for. Chronic pain steals independence, freedom, and joy. At Spinal Simplicity, we believe patients deserve more—lasting relief, restored mobility, and renewed hope.

Media Contact

Parker Snedden, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com

Jonathan Hess, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com

SOURCE Spinal Simplicity