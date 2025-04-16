Spinal Simplicity Announces First Case With Minuteman® G5 in Dubai, UAE

Spinal Simplicity has successfully completed the first implantation of its Minuteman® G5 device in the United Arab Emirates, marking a major milestone in its global expansion. Performed by Dr. Mohammed AlJumaily with support from Scene Medical, this achievement brings advanced, minimally invasive spine care to more patients worldwide.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a leader in minimally invasive spinal technology, proudly announces the first implantation of its Minuteman® G5 device in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This milestone marks a pivotal step in the company's global expansion, bringing cutting-edge solutions to patients suffering from debilitating spinal conditions.
The procedure was performed by Dr. Mohammed AlJumaily, in collaboration with Dr. Ayman Aziza, CEO of Scene Medical, Spinal Simplicity's trusted partner in the region. The Minuteman® G5 device, designed for the treatment of degenerative spine conditions, offers a minimally invasive alternative for patients seeking pain relief and improved mobility.
"Expanding access to the Minuteman® G5 device beyond the United States has been a key priority for Spinal Simplicity," said Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity. "Our entry into the UAE represents a significant achievement, reinforcing our commitment to provide lasting relief, restored mobility and renewed hope to patients worldwide. This milestone underscores our mission to provide simple, innovative and effective solutions for spinal conditions – giving patients the future we fight for where pain no longer controls every decision."
Spinal Simplicity expects further international expansion, with a vision to make the Minuteman®G5 device accessible to more physicians and patients worldwide. For more information about Spinal Simplicity and Minuteman® G5, visit spinalsimplicity.com.
About Spinal Simplicity
Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patient's pain and quality of life.
Media Contact
Parker Snedden, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com
SOURCE Spinal Simplicity
