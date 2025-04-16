Spinal Simplicity Announces First Case With Minuteman® G5 in Dubai, UAE

"Expanding access to the Minuteman® G5 device beyond the United States has been a key priority for Spinal Simplicity," said Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity. Post this

"Expanding access to the Minuteman® G5 device beyond the United States has been a key priority for Spinal Simplicity," said Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity. "Our entry into the UAE represents a significant achievement, reinforcing our commitment to provide lasting relief, restored mobility and renewed hope to patients worldwide. This milestone underscores our mission to provide simple, innovative and effective solutions for spinal conditions – giving patients the future we fight for where pain no longer controls every decision."

Spinal Simplicity expects further international expansion, with a vision to make the Minuteman®G5 device accessible to more physicians and patients worldwide. For more information about Spinal Simplicity and Minuteman® G5, visit spinalsimplicity.com.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patient's pain and quality of life.

