Spinal Simplicity Announces Launch of Patriot-SI™ as Stand-Alone Posterior SI Joint Fusion Implant

Spinal Simplicity has launched the Patriot-SI™, the first fully cannulated stand-alone posterior SI joint fusion implant. Engineered for precision, minimal tissue disruption, and long-term fusion success, Patriot-SI sets a new standard in minimally invasive SI joint care.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Patriot-SI implant as a stand-alone solution for posterior sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion. Crafted from 3D-printed titanium alloy and fully HA-coated, Patriot is engineered to deliver procedure reproducibility, an optimal fusion environment, and unmatched precision in implant placement.
Patriot-SI's patented, cannulated design (US12035953B1) is the only fully cannulated posterior system on the market, allowing physicians to deploy the implant directly over a guidewire. In a joint space as narrow and complex as the SI joint—averaging just 2–3mm wide with shape variability in all three planes, often completely unique to each individual patient—this fully cannulated design sets a new standard for repeatable, reliable placement.
"This launch represents another step in our mission to design clinically effective MIS devices with precision and purpose," said Todd Moseley, CEO of Spinal Simplicity. "With Patriot-SI, we're empowering clinicians with a system that not only enhances predictability but also minimizes tissue disruption while optimizing conditions for long-term fusion success."
Key Features and Benefits of Patriot-SI:
- Reliable, Reproducible Implant Placement: The only fully cannulated posterior SI system, Patriot-SI enables trajectory-guided delivery directly over the guidewire, greatly improving accuracy in anatomically variable SI joints.
- Minimally Invasive, Non-Traumatic Instrumentation: patient- centric instrumentation reduces and often eliminates the need for traumatic malleting and impaction, resulting in less trauma to healthy surrounding bones and ligaments.
- Optimized for Fusion: Patriot-SI's 3D-printed lattice structure allows for post-placement bone graft and biologic injection through the implant, fostering an ideal fusion environment and long-term durability.
- Single Use Instruments: the surgery ready, sterile packed, single use sets give facilities scheduling flexibility, especially in high volume settings.
About Spinal Simplicity
Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patient's pain and quality of life. A life where pain no longer defines the day. That's the future we fight for. Chronic pain steals independence, freedom, and joy. At Spinal Simplicity, we believe patients deserve more—lasting relief, restored mobility, and renewed hope. To learn more, visit spinalsimplicity.com.
