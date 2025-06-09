Spinal Simplicity Announces Launch of Patriot-SI™ as Stand-Alone Posterior SI Joint Fusion Implant

Spinal Simplicity has launched the Patriot-SI™, the first fully cannulated stand-alone posterior SI joint fusion implant. Engineered for precision, minimal tissue disruption, and long-term fusion success, Patriot-SI sets a new standard in minimally invasive SI joint care.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions, is proud to announce the launch of the Patriot-SI implant as a stand-alone solution for posterior sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion. Crafted from 3D-printed titanium alloy and fully HA-coated, Patriot is engineered to deliver procedure reproducibility, an optimal fusion environment, and unmatched precision in implant placement.