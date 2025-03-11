Spinal Simplicity Announces Regulatory Clearance for Minuteman® G5 in Australia and New Zealand

"We are thrilled to bring the Minuteman® G5 to Australia and New Zealand, where there is a growing need for innovative spinal treatments that go beyond symptom management," said Todd Moseley, CEO at Spinal Simplicity. Post this

"We are thrilled to bring the Minuteman® G5 to Australia and New Zealand, where there is a growing need for innovative spinal treatments that go beyond symptom management," said Todd Moseley, CEO at Spinal Simplicity. "This clearance represents an important step in our global expansion and aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic spinal conditions, giving patients their freedom back."

Spinal Simplicity has been at the forefront of interventional spine care, offering solutions that bridge the gap between conservative treatment and invasive surgery. With this approval, healthcare providers in Australia and New Zealand will now have access to the Minuteman® G5 as a reliable option for patients seeking relief from debilitating back and leg pain.

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patient's pain and quality of life.

