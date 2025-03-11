Spinal Simplicity Announces Regulatory Clearance for Minuteman® G5 in Australia and New Zealand

Spinal Simplicity's Minuteman® G5 has received regulatory clearance for commercial use in Australia and New Zealand, marking a major global expansion. The minimally invasive interspinous fusion device provides stabilization and fusion for patients with lumbar spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis, offering a less invasive alternative to traditional open spinal fusion surgery, with potential benefits of reduced tissue disruption, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes.
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity, a leader in innovative spinal solutions, is pleased to announce that its Minuteman® G5 interspinous fusion device has received regulatory clearance for commercial use in Australia and New Zealand. This milestone marks a significant expansion for the company as it brings its advanced minimally invasive spinal technology to a new patient population.
The Minuteman® G5 is an implant designed to provide stabilization and fusion for patients suffering from degenerative spine conditions, including lumbar spinal stenosis and spondylolisthesis. Utilizing a lateral approach, the Minuteman® G5 offers a less invasive alternative to traditional open spinal fusion surgery, which may allow for reduced tissue disruption, faster recovery, and improved patient outcomes.
"We are thrilled to bring the Minuteman® G5 to Australia and New Zealand, where there is a growing need for innovative spinal treatments that go beyond symptom management," said Todd Moseley, CEO at Spinal Simplicity. "This clearance represents an important step in our global expansion and aligns with our mission to provide cutting-edge solutions that improve the quality of life for patients suffering from chronic spinal conditions, giving patients their freedom back."
Spinal Simplicity has been at the forefront of interventional spine care, offering solutions that bridge the gap between conservative treatment and invasive surgery. With this approval, healthcare providers in Australia and New Zealand will now have access to the Minuteman® G5 as a reliable option for patients seeking relief from debilitating back and leg pain.
For more information about Spinal Simplicity and the Minuteman® G5, please visit
About Spinal Simplicity
Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patient's pain and quality of life.
Media Contact
Parker Snedden, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected]
SOURCE Spinal Simplicity
Share this article