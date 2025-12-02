Spinal Simplicity Ranked the 269th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 283% Revenue Growth to new MIS SI Joint Fusion technologies and flagship MIS Lumbar Fusion product, Minuteman
OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spinal Simplicity today announced it ranked 269th on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 31st year. Spinal Simplicity grew 283% during this period. This is Spinal Simplicity's second year in a row on Deloitte Technology's Fast 500 ranking.
Spinal Simplicity's CEO and Co-Founder Todd Moseley, credits new SI Joint Fusion technologies, and increased sales of flagship MIS Lumbar Fusion product, Minuteman with the company's 283% revenue growth. "Spinal Simplicity is honored to receive this award back-to-back years recognizing our sustained growth as a company," he said. "We are truly growing through innovation. Over the years we've listened to our customers and continued to iterate on our flagship product, Minuteman. Then in 2023 we entered the SI Joint Fusion market with our Liberty and Patriot SI products. That category now represents 25% of our revenue, and I couldn't be prouder of our team developing technologies to help more patients get their freedom back."
Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.
About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500
Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.
In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).
About Spinal Simplicity
Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patient's pain and quality of life.
*Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of their legal structure.
Media Contact
Parker Snedden, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com
SOURCE Spinal Simplicity
Share this article