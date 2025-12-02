Spinal Simplicity Ranked the 269th Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

"Spinal Simplicity is honored to receive this award back-to-back years recognizing our sustained growth as a company," shared Todd Moseley, CEO and Co-Founder of Spinal Simplicity. Post this

Overall, 2025 Technology Fast 500 companies achieved revenue growth ranging from 122% to 29,738% over the three-year time frame, with an average growth rate of 1,079%.

About the 2025 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 31st year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2021 to 2024.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology that significantly contributes to the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million, with a growth rate of 50% or greater. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America (United States and Canada).

About Spinal Simplicity

Spinal Simplicity is a medical device company dedicated to creating simple, innovative procedure solutions for our physician partners to help improve their patient's pain and quality of life.

Media Contact

Parker Snedden, Spinal Simplicity, 1 (913) 451-4414, [email protected], https://spinalsimplicity.com

