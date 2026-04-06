Spine Institute of Arizona Founder Recognized With Lifetime Achievement Award

"Dr. Edward Dohring epitomizes the best of medicine," said William Mitchell, M.D., President of North American Spine Society. "He has dedicated his life to the field of spinal surgery and provided all patients optimal and compassionate care." Post this

He takes particular pride in his work with the North American Spine Society (NASS), the world's largest organization of spine surgeons and non-surgical spine care professionals, representing more than 8,000 active members. Dr. Dohring was honored to be elected President of the North American Spine Society, serving in this role from 2021 to 2022.

"These awards recognize the physicians across our medical centers who consistently deliver high-quality, collaborative care," said Ajit Itty, M.D., chief medical officer at HonorHealth Thompson Peak Medical Center. "We're honored to present this award to Dr. Dohring for his significant contributions to spine care, including his work in minimally invasive techniques and his commitment to mentoring future surgeons."

HonorHealth's President Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes physicians who exemplify expertise, commitment, collaboration and compassion. The award is a joint effort among leadership, Medical Staff Services, Physician Relations and Marketing, with nominations submitted by physicians and team members across the organization.

Selected from 357 nominations, Dr. Dohring was chosen following evaluation by a committee of Chief Medical Officers, hospital administrators and physician leaders, who assess candidates based on patient care, leadership, mentorship and overall contributions. Recipients are distinguished by their collaborative spirit, compassionate communication and commitment to HonorHealth's mission and values. Dr. Dohring is honored for his exceptional contributions to spine care, as well as his mentorship and leadership throughout his career.

"Dr. Edward Dohring epitomizes the best of medicine," said William Mitchell, M.D., President of North American Spine Society. "He has dedicated his life to the field of spinal surgery and provided all patients optimal and compassionate care. He has helped shape spine surgery today through his local and national efforts. Furthermore, he has mentored and trained numerous providers who will carry forward his legacy. The world and field of medicine, especially spine care, is a better place thanks to his contributions."

A pioneer in his field, Dr. Dohring was an early adopter of artificial disc replacement and minimally invasive spine surgery techniques. He also played a key role in shaping orthopedic care delivery as a founder, officer and initial board member of the HonorHealth Orthopedic Co-Management Organization (OrthoCCM).

Beyond his clinical work, Dr. Dohring has made a global impact through medical volunteerism, providing care in underserved communities across Ghana, Kenya, Haiti and Nepal. He also served as a Major in the United States Army Medical Corps.

Dr. Dohring's career reflects a commitment not only to advancing spinal surgery but also to mentoring the next generation of physicians and expanding access to care worldwide.

About Spine Institute of Arizona

Spine Institute of Arizona is a leading spine care provider specializing in the diagnosis and treatment of complex spinal conditions. Based in the Phoenix area, the practice brings together a multidisciplinary team focused on delivering personalized care that prioritizes the least invasive, most effective treatment options. Known for its clinical expertise and commitment to innovation, Spine Institute of Arizona works at the forefront of spine care, helping patients reduce pain, restore function and return to the activities they enjoy.

Media Contact

Stephen McCarthy, O.H. Partners, 1 4807489738, [email protected]

SOURCE HonorHealth