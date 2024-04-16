SpinePoint Medical Unveils Innovative Spinal Implant Solutions**

SpinePoint Medical is a leading innovator in spine surgery technology, dedicated to transforming the standard of care for patients with spinal disorders. Created by surgeons to solve problems for surgeons, SpinePoint technology aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce surgical complications and give patients better outcomes overall. SpinePoint will debut its first products in 2025 which will be the lowest stiffness interbody cages on the market, reducing subsidence and adjacent level stresses. A revolutionary pedicle screw capable of going around the corner is also in the pipeline.

RENO, Nev., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpinePoint Medical, a leading innovator in spine surgery technology, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of its groundbreaking solution aimed at revolutionizing spine care. With a commitment to advancing surgical techniques and improving patient outcomes, SpinePoint introduces a transformative approach that promises to redefine the standards of spinal surgery.

Anticipated to hit the market in 2025, SpinePoint's innovative solution will have its first device received FDA approval in mid-2024, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey to bring cutting-edge technology to the field of spinal care. This achievement underscores SpinePoint's dedication to meeting the highest standards of safety, efficacy, and quality in its pursuit of improving patient outcomes.

Spine disorders and injuries affect millions of people worldwide, often causing debilitating pain and restricting mobility. Traditional spine surgeries have posed challenges, with successful surgeries leading to implant failures and revision surgeries. Addressing these concerns, SpinePoint has developed a cutting-edge system designed to give optimal surgical outcomes with reduced revision surgery and better patient outcomes.

The cornerstone of SpinePoint's innovation lies in its proprietary technology, which, from an interbody perspective, will produce the lowest stiffness cages on the market. Using a patented 'z' shape, the devices allow microcushioning to reduce subsidence and adjacent level stresses. This will ultimately lead to better surgical outcomes and reduced patient recovery times.

"At SpinePoint, we are driven by a passion for improving the lives of patients suffering from spinal conditions," said Dr. Lali Sekhon, Founder and Chief Medical Officer of SpinePoint Medical. "Our innovative approach combines state-of-the-art technology with surgical expertise to empower surgeons to solve the problems surgeons see with devices currently on the market and transform the landscape of spine care."

The leadership team guiding SpinePoint's mission comprises individuals with extensive expertise in healthcare, innovation, and business. The board of directors includes:

Robert Weakley: Chief Executive Officer

Mark Ojeda: Vice President

Jodie Patton, MHA, MBA: Board Member

Kyle Atwood, Board Member

Dr. Lali Sekhon, MD, PhD, MBA: Chief Medical Officer

Max Painer, IMBA: Advisor to the Board

Mike Isaacson: Advisor to the Board

The first product to market will be the lowest stiffness cervical cage available, representing a significant advancement in spinal implant technology. This innovative device offers unprecedented flexibility and support, allowing for optimal fusion and stability in cervical spine surgeries.

Following the introduction of the cervical cage, SpinePoint plans to release seven additional products utilizing the same patented 'Z' shape design. This unique design enables a spring-like action that accommodates the natural movements of the entire spine, regardless of the surgical approach. By harnessing the biomechanics of the spine, these innovative implants promise to enhance patient outcomes and revolutionize the standard of care for spinal surgeries.

In the pipeline is also a revolutionary pedicle screw that can go around corners, allowing for unparalleled construct properties when compared to conventional techniques.

As SpinePoint continues to pioneer advancements in spine surgery technology, the company remains committed to collaboration with healthcare professionals and institutions to ensure widespread access to its innovative solutions. Through ongoing research and development efforts, SpinePoint aims to further enhance its platform and expand its impact on the field of spinal care.

SpinePoint is currently seeking $8.5M Series A funding to complete the commercialization goals. Enquiries to [email protected]

For more information about SpinePoint Medical and its revolutionary spine surgery technology, please visit www.spinepointusa.com.

About SpinePoint:

SpinePoint Medical is a leading innovator in spine surgery technology, dedicated to transforming the standard of care for patients with spinal disorders. Created by surgeons to solve problems for surgeons, SpinePoint technology aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce surgical complications and give patients better outcomes overall.

