SpinePoint Receives U.S. FDA 510(k) Clearance for Flex-Z™ Cervical Cage/ First Product in the Ultra-Low Stiffness Cushioning Interbody Platform

"The Flex-Z™ is the answer — a cleared device, version nine of our design, built for the way spine surgery is actually practiced today: outpatient, ASC-based, and surgeon-driven." — Lali Sekhon, founder of SpinePoint LLC. Post this

The Flex-Z™ Cervical Cage is the first cleared product in a planned platform of eight interbody devices spanning cervical, lumbar, and lateral approaches. The platform's underlying intellectual property is protected through 2043.

"Twenty years ago, I had an idea that the field was building implants that were fundamentally too stiff for the bone they sit against," said Lali Sekhon, MD PhD MBA, founder of SpinePoint LLC. "The Flex-Z™ is the answer to that question — a cleared device, version nine of our design, built for the way spine surgery is actually practiced today: outpatient, ASC-based, and surgeon-driven."

"The technology is real — and it addresses a problem that has been part of the conversation in spine surgery for a long time. I will wholeheartedly try it when available." — Karthik Madhavan, MD FAANS, Assistant Professor, Cooper University Health Care.

The Flex-Z™ is manufactured through a supply chain purpose-built for regulatory compliance and scale: 3D-printed porous titanium produced by Oaktree Additive (Tampa, FL), packaged by PCL (Kentwood, MI), and sterilized by Steris via gamma irradiation.

About SpinePoint LLC

SpinePoint LLC is a Reno, Nevada-based medical device company founded by Lali Sekhon, MD PhD MBA, a practicing neurosurgeon with over 10,000 career surgeries. SpinePoint's Flex-Z™ platform addresses the biomechanical stiffness mismatch between conventional spinal implants and vertebral bone through 3D-printed porous titanium architecture, and a patented Z-shape design that cushions load transfer and achieves an elastic modulus approaching that of cancellous bone. The company's IP is protected through 2043. SpinePoint is privately held.

Media Contact

Lali Sekhon, MD, PhD, MBA, SpinePoint LLC, 1 7758158097, [email protected], http://www.spinepointusa.com

SOURCE SpinePoint LLC