SpinTech MRI and Canon Medical Systems USA Breaking New Ground with the Development of a Fully Quantitative Fast MRI Solution for Clinical Use

Results demonstrated that the combined solution had significant potential to expand MRI availability for clinical neuroimaging with significantly shorter exams while giving clinical neuroradiologists high-quality images and quantitative outputs for confident and efficient interpretation. It could help health systems meet surging demand amid staff shortages, radiologist burnout and other challenges. Shorter exams also can increase patient comfort and reduce sedation rates, imaging backlogs and health systems financial pressures.

"Our results demonstrated the feasibility of using the combined AiCE DLR-STAGE method for accelerated exams on a 1.5T scanner with 3T- enhanced resolution for gray matter/white matter contrast and 3D quantitative outputs in clinical practice," said Mo Kadbi, PhD, Medical Affairs Leader – MRI at Canon Medical Systems USA. "It also has the potential to expand scanner access with much shorter exams and assure radiologists that they have the information they need for confident and efficient interpretation."

Acquisition of two 3D multi-echo gradient echo sequences used parallel imaging and 3D k-space under-sampling, then reconstruction with conventional techniques and AiCE DLR. Data were then post-processed with STAGE to generate five quantitative maps and seven clinical contrasts. SNR and corresponding image clarity and contrast using the combined AiCE DLR-STAGE approach were better than conventional reconstruction. Moreover, the combined solution enabled significantly faster exams, greater efficiency gains and better image clarity and detail than either AiCE DLR or STAGE alone.

Conventional "fast MRI" techniques that use subsampled data acquired during shorter exams and AI-generated synthetic data to improve image quality show promise in some clinical areas. However, concerns about performance and accuracy in clinical neuroimaging limit their adoption.

"AiCE DLR technology overcomes the drawbacks of conventional reconstruction by accelerating acquisition and removing image noise more effectively to generate sharp, clear and distinct images," said Karen Holzberger. CEO of SpinTech MRI. "STAGE multiplies those benefits with additional time-savings to increase scanner availability and reduce backlogs, and high-quality 3D images and workflow-integrated quantitative outputs for diagnostic confidence."

STAGE post-processing software is designed to enhance MRI data acquisition and potentially reduce brain exam duration. It generates images with improved clarity and grey matter/white matter contrast and increased signal-to-noise ratio. The software quickly integrates with existing PACS and 1.5T and 3T scanners and requires no changes to reading and reporting workflows. STAGE also provides practical and intuitive access to quantitative outputs such as QSM and T1 maps for better detection of neurological disease biomarkers.

"This is an excellent example of how health system administrators, radiologists and technology vendors can collaborate to create effective solutions for challenges we face today," said Dr. James W. Backstrom, MD, a neuroradiologist, STAGE user and CMO at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital in Pennsylvania, who initiated the development project. "I've been impressed with SpinTech MRI's capabilities and Canon's strength in advancing imaging technology and outcomes, both of which aligned with our own long-standing commitment to innovation. We believe the combined STAGE-AiCE solution can quickly produce meaningful improvements in operational efficiency and patient outcomes at health systems of any size."

About SpinTech MRI

SpinTech MRI was founded 2017 by internationally recognized MRI industry professionals to transform quantitative MRI imaging with advanced data acquisition and visualization tools that are easy to deploy and practical for everyday clinical use. The company's STAGE software platform significantly enhances MRI efficiency and clinical value for neurologists, radiologists, and other physicians to improve quality of life and care outcomes for patients with Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, dementia, multiple sclerosis, traumatic brain injury (TBI), stroke, cerebral microbleeds (CMB) and other neurological diseases.

About Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Canon Medical Systems USA, Inc., headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes, and services radiology and cardiovascular systems. Canon Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions, including CT, X-Ray, Ultrasound, Vascular, and MR, as well as a full suite of Healthcare IT solutions across the globe. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and well-being of patients worldwide. Our goal is to deliver optimum health opportunities for patients through uncompromised performance, comfort, and safety features.

At Canon Medical, we work hand-in-hand with our partners – our medical, academic and research communities. We build relationships based on transparency, trust and respect. Together, we strive to create industry-leading solutions that deliver an enriched quality of life. For more information, visit the Canon Medical website: https://global.medical.canon.

Media Contact

