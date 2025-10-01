Spira Software Welcomes Kurt Kemmerly to Its Board of Directors

"I am excited to join the Spira board at such a pivotal stage in the company's journey. Spira has built an impressive platform that is transforming how field service organizations manage operations, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success." – Kurt Kemmerly Post this

Most recently, Kurt served as VP of Customer Success at Thomson Reuters, where he aligned product and segment strategy to maximize customer value and growth. Prior to that, he held senior executive roles at ThoughtTrace (Chief Customer Officer) and Agile Upstream (VP Customer Success), where he was instrumental in 2 successful exits. His career also includes leadership roles in Tech and Oil and Gas, where he developed deep expertise in technology, operations, and client engagement.

"Kurt's passion for enabling customer success and his proven track record in building and scaling SaaS businesses make him an invaluable addition to our board," said Jason Webster, CEO of Spira Software. "As Spira continues its rapid growth across oilfield services, construction, hydrovac, and related industries, Kurt's guidance will be instrumental in helping us deliver even greater value to our customers."

In joining the Spira Software Board of Directors, Kurt will provide strategic guidance on go-to-market initiatives, enterprise customer success, operational excellence, and thought leadership in the application of artificial intelligence. His perspective on how AI can streamline decision-making, accelerate value realization, and improve customer outcomes will further Spira's mission to help field service organizations connect the field to the office with speed, accuracy, and trust.

"I am excited to join the Spira board at such a pivotal stage in the company's journey," said Kemmerly. "Spira has built an impressive platform that is transforming how field service organizations manage operations, and I look forward to contributing to its continued growth and success."

Spira Software is a configurable Field Service Management platform designed to streamline operations across industries such as oilfield services, construction, hydrovac, and utility services. With modules spanning Quotes/Bids, Scheduling & Dispatch, Field Ticketing, Invoicing, Payroll, Asset Management, and Advanced Reporting, Spira helps organizations improve cash flow, eliminate lost revenue, and connect field teams with back-office operations in real time.

