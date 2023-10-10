SPIRE Academy: A Rising Powerhouse in Sports and Education

SPIRE Academy, a renowned sports training and education boarding school, is welcoming a diverse student body with 134 motivated students from 34 countries and 22 U.S. states, solidifying its status as the #1 most diverse private high school in Ohio. The academy has expanded its facilities to accommodate the growing population, including a new wrestling center and a cutting-edge performance and training facility. SPIRE's comprehensive athletic programs and experiential academic approach aim to develop well-rounded student-athletes, emphasizing not just physical skills but also mental and personal development, fostering the next generation of leaders and athletes.

GENEVA, Ohio, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Academy, a premier sports training and education boarding school, has expanded significantly and is gearing up for an exciting year ahead with a diverse student body. As of September 26, 2023, 134 motivated and talented students have joined the SPIRE family. SPIRE is proud to announce several remarkable statistics that showcase its commitment to its students.

Forty-three percent (43%) of the total 2023-24 student body, 58 students, hail from 34 countries; fostering global perspectives and cultural exchange.

In addition to its international students, SPIRE Academy welcomes students from twenty-two (22) different U.S. states including the District of Columbia. This wide geographic diversity landed SPIRE as the #1 most diverse private high school in Ohio and underscores SPIRE's nationwide appeal as a leading athletic boarding school.

SPIRE Academy has made multiple additions to its facilities over the past year to increase capacity to accommodate a growing student population. The boarding school is now utilizing more of the 800+ acres available; additional dormitory facilities have been constructed along with a hotel, Starbucks, Adrenaline Monkey Adventure Center and restaurant, with plans for future expansion.

SPIRE's wrestling program, led by Head Coach Mike Kulczycki has been growing steadily since its inception, increasing the need for expanded facilities. An all-new wrestling center was built and equipped with custom-designed Dollamur mats to ensure ample training space. Wrestling isn't the only program receiving attention - plans are in place to construct additional fields for SPIRE's lacrosse and soccer programs.

The Academy also partnered with Cleveland Clinic affiliate Ashtabula County Medical Center (ACMC) to open its new location on the campus grounds in August to provide student athletes with access to high-quality medical care and technologies.

Furthermore, another recent launch was SPIRE's ReCharge & Energize Studio, a cutting-edge performance and training facility aimed at unleashing the full potential of student athletes. Much more than a typical training center, it showcases unique and innovative testing equipment, enabling comprehensive assessments of speed, movement reaction, muscle strength and lung capacity among a host of other modern tech and methodologies.

Within the 850,000 total sq ft of facilities are the indoor track with synthetic turf surface, aquatics facility with multiple pools, multi-sport facilities and outdoor stadium all of which offers students an unparalleled environment for athletic development and competition. The stadium's generous seating capacity ensures an exceptional viewing experience during the many events that utilize SPIRE Academy's facilities. SPIRE hosted the 2023 USA Track & Field Youth National Outdoor Championships and the 2023 USA Wrestling U20 World Team Trials, to name a few.

SPIRE Academy takes pride in offering training programs across a wide range of sports, including basketball, wrestling, esports, soccer, lacrosse, swimming and track and field. The dedicated coaching staff personalizes training programs for each student athlete, guiding them to unlock their full athletic potential.

Jeff Javorek, SPIRE's Head of Athletics expands upon this saying, "SPIRE Academy is on the cutting edge of developing sports programming that allows its students to achieve and reach their peak potential. We continue to grow our campus, our staff and add new programs that will allow us to not only break barriers but become the standard in the sports academy arena."

SPIRE provides long and short-term programs for students in grades 9-12 and post-graduate options. Furthermore, in-house Performance Training programs led by Bobby Kaleal and a Mindset Development program headed by Zac Bruback, place a strong emphasis on athletic, mental and personal development ensuring students' holistic development.

SPIRE Academy's academic program is meticulously designed to prepare students for college. It follows a project-based experiential model that caters to diverse learning styles. SPIRE prioritizes connectivity and offers opportunities for students to engage with learning destinations and individuals worldwide, fostering a holistic and globally aware educational experience.

As the Academy continues to grow, its unwavering commitment to holistic student development remains at the forefront. The boarding school frames this experience as "The SPIRE WAY", placing equal focus and extra emphasis on the development of strong minds, strong bodies and strong character. SPIRE is dedicated to inspiring and nurturing the next generation of exceptional athletes, scholars and community leaders.

"SPIRE Academy is more than bricks and steel; it's a hub of innovation in sports and academics. Our diverse, global student body and expansive facilities underscore not just our growth but our unwavering commitment to holistic development. We're setting the stage for the next generation of world-class athletes and leaders," says Phil Darrin, SPIRE Academy's Head of School.

