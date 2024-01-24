SPIRE Academy Honored with Sports Development Award from Greater Cleveland Sports Commission

"Whether it is NCAA National Championships, Olympic Governing Body events, or others, we are proud of our partnership with SPIRE and very excited to continue to bring impactful national and international sporting events to Northeast Ohio." Post this

Mike Mulhall, Senior Vice President of Business Operations at Greater Cleveland Sports Commission, applauded SPIRE's profound impact on sports development, "Every year, GCSC recognizes an individual or organization who helps to further their mission by awarding them the Sports Development Award. This year, the Sports Commission is thrilled to honor SPIRE Academy with this award in recognition of successfully hosting over 20 events together since 2011 at this world-class facility. Whether it is NCAA National Championships, Olympic Governing Body events, or others, we are proud of our partnership with SPIRE and very excited to continue to bring impactful national and international sporting events to Northeast Ohio."

Jeff Orloff, President of SPIRE Academy, expressed deep appreciation for the recognition, "SPIRE is pleased and excited to be receiving such a prestigious award from the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission. To be included in the same company as others who have previously won this award is an honor. Our relationship and partnership with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission is one that we value greatly and that makes this award so much more special."

SPIRE Academy remains steadfast in its commitment to advancing sports development, and this award serves as validation of its continuous dedication and excellence in fostering athletic achievement. The school looks forward to furthering its partnership with the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and contributing to the continued success of sporting events in Northeast Ohio.

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic & personal skills, college & career development boarding school located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on 800+ acres and 850,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy.com) encompasses five divisions: SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs: SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse (men only), soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball (women only), and wrestling.

