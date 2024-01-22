SPIRE Academy Introduces Women's Volleyball Program Led by Nia Grant

"As a professional athlete and coach, I recognize the unique needs of each player. Our program at SPIRE is designed to provide tailored coaching for optimal results, emphasizing the mental and physical well-being of our athletes." Post this

"As a professional athlete and coach, I recognize the unique needs of each player. Our program at SPIRE is designed to provide tailored coaching for optimal results, emphasizing the mental and physical well-being of our athletes," said Coach Nia Grant in a recent statement.

One of the key highlights of Coach Grant's vision for the program is the cultivation of an international culture at SPIRE. She expressed her enthusiasm for fostering an environment that transcends borders and provides a global platform for aspiring female athletes.

Jeff Javorek, SPIRE Academy's Head of Athletics, underlined the academy's commitment to the growth of women's sports. "With the launch of our women's volleyball program, our goal is to field a team of 12 players in year one, with the strategy to grow into multiple teams over the years," stated Javorek. He added that SPIRE is confident that Coach Nia Grant's leadership will enable the Women's Volleyball Program to tap into the global volleyball market.

The SPIRE Academy women's volleyball program focuses on core values such as self-discipline, leadership, and teamwork. It offers a comprehensive training methodology that includes individual workouts, team practices, and position-specific sessions at a world-class facility equipped with twelve volleyball courts. SPIRE's approach aims to not only develop players into elite athletes but also prepare them for collegiate-level competition.

Emphasizing strength, speed, stamina, injury prevention, and mental well-being, the program solidifies SPIRE's position as a leader in sports education. With a commitment to high-level competition and national exposure, SPIRE's women's volleyball program aims to enhance players' college recruitment prospects and bring greater visibility to women's sports.

Coach Grant expressed her excitement, stating, "Women's sports in general deserves so much more light, and I am thrilled to be a part of that on a level such as SPIRE. Hopefully, I'll be able to open up some doors for these young women."

In addition to the new program, SPIRE Academy is expanding its volleyball offerings through volleyball camps and collaborating alongside regional volleyball clubs with plans to continue hosting numerous OVR (Ohio Valley Region Volleyball) events on campus through 2024.

SPIRE Academy is now accepting applications for the women's volleyball program. Interested young athletes can find more information here.

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic & personal skills, college & career development boarding school located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on 800+ acres and 850,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy.com) encompasses five divisions: SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs: SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse (men only), soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball (women only), and wrestling.

