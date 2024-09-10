SPIRE Academy Redefines the Future of Youth Sports Education Amidst Rapid Industry Transformation

SPIRE is uniquely positioned in the space with our unbeatable facility and focus on student health and growth beyond the sport. We're focused on building each athlete's performance, endurance, and mental strength as we help them accomplish their personal goals beyond the court. Post this

SPIRE Academy's commitment to excellence is further exemplified by its recent investments from and partnerships with NFL All-Pro players Joe Flacco and Brian Westbrook, as well as Hall of Famer, Ray Lewis - who in addition to growth funding, are bringing elevated programming and mentorship to campus. These collaborations underscore SPIRE's dedication to providing unparalleled opportunities for its students.

In response to the growing demand for its programs, SPIRE Academy has seen a remarkable 65% increase in its student body from the 2022-23 to the 2023-24 school year, with an anticipated enrollment of 226 students for the 2024-25 school year. Additionally, SPIRE has experienced a 45% increase in camp enrollments, expecting a total of 2,100 campers for the current school year.

The financial impact of SPIRE extends beyond its immediate community. A recent study revealed that SPIRE contributed a substantial $90 million to the Ashtabula County area, highlighting its economic significance. Furthermore, the average tuition price has surged by 61% from the 2022-23 to the 2023-24 school year, with an estimated revenue of $8 million projected for the 2024-25 school year.

Jonathan Ehrenfeld, CEO of Ehrenfeld Cos, reflects on the broader implications of SPIRE's success: "It's an honor to play a significant role in the lives of student athletes as the industry shifts with more energy around women's sports, NIL, high school vs. college equity, and to be one of very few for-profits in the space that is able to give our students and our partners a unique opportunity to rise within the landscape as it forms. SPIRE is uniquely positioned in the space with our unbeatable facility and focus on student health and growth beyond the sport. We're focused on building each athlete's performance, endurance, and mental strength as we help them accomplish their personal goals beyond the court."

As the landscape of youth sports and education continues to evolve, SPIRE remains a pioneering force, committed to delivering exceptional opportunities for its students and redefining the future of sports education.

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic & personal skills, college & career development boarding school located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on 800+ acres and 850,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy.com) encompasses five divisions: SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs: SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse (men only), soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball (women only), and wrestling.

[email protected]

