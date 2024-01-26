SPIRE Academy to Host Solar Eclipse Festival on April 8th

SPIRE Academy is excited to share news about the upcoming solar eclipse which will be visible in the local area on Monday, April 8th. As demand for accommodations surges, SPIRE is delighted to offer additional rooms at their new Towne Place Suites hotel for guests looking to stay in the area during the event. As part of the celestial celebration, SPIRE Academy is also hosting the SPIRE Eclipse Festival on April 8th, from 10 am to 4 pm.

GENEVA, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SPIRE Academy is excited to share news about the upcoming solar eclipse which will be visible in the local area on Monday, April 8th. As demand for accommodations surges, SPIRE is delighted to offer additional rooms at their new Towne Place Suites hotel for guests looking to stay in the area during the event. This is bound to be a spectacular show as Danielle Dowling notes in her New York Times article 52 Places to Go in 2024, "From the beaches of Mazatlán, Mexico, to the rugged coves of Maberly, Newfoundland, the sky will be the stage on April 8 as a total solar eclipse sweeps across North America. This year, the moon will be near its closest point to Earth, resulting in an unusually wide swath and long-lasting totality" (Dowling).

As part of the celestial celebration, SPIRE Academy is also hosting the SPIRE Eclipse Festival on April 8th, from 10 am to 4 pm. The event will include open play on the soccer field and basketball court, shows by Jungle Terry, a lunch buffet, a beer and wine garden, bouncy houses, live music, a free throw competition, a big screen movie, a vendor market and custom merchandise. Tickets including eclipse glasses are $25 in advance for single adult or child (6 or older) entry or $30 at the door. Children 5 and under are free (advanced admission ticket required).

Tickets to the festival can be purchased in advance here, or purchased on-site the day of the event. Additionally, the Towne Place Suites hotel will be offering packages specifically for the Eclipse Festival.

For those interested in becoming a vendor at the event, follow this link to learn more.

Event Add-ons:

$20 Single Adult Advance Purchase Unlimited Lunch Buffet. ($25 at the door.)

$15 Single Child Advance Purchase Unlimited Lunch Buffet. ($20 at the door.)

$20 Advance Purchase Eclipse T-Shirt ($25 at the door with limited quantities and sizes available on the day of the event.)

Available Discounted Packages:

$50 Single Adult Package Bundle. Includes: (1) Pair Eclipse Glasses, (1) Entry Ticket, (1) Adult Unlimited Lunch Buffet and (1) Eclipse T-Shirt. (Bundle Pricing reflects a $30 DISCOUNT off at the Door Pricing.)

$40 Single Child Package. Includes: (1) Pair Eclipse Glasses, (1) Entry Ticket, (1) Children's Unlimited Lunch Buffet and (1) Eclipse T-Shirt. (Bundle Pricing reflects a $30 DISCOUNT off at the Door Pricing.)

Family Bundle:

$180 Family Ticket Bundle for (4) Includes: (4) Pair Eclipse Glasses, (4) Entry Tickets, (2) Adult Unlimited Lunch Buffet, (2) Children's Unlimited Lunch Buffet Tickets, (4) Eclipse T-Shirts. (Bundle Pricing reflects a $130 DISCOUNT.)

**Have additional adults in your party? Add on a single adult package or single child package**

Works Cited

Dowling, Danielle. "52 Places to Go in 2024." The New York Times

About SPIRE Academy

SPIRE Academy is a comprehensive academic, athletic & personal skills, college & career development boarding school located within a world class event and wellness complex. Constructed on 800+ acres and 850,000 sq. ft. under roof, SPIRE Academy (spireacademy.com) encompasses five divisions: SPIRE Academy & Camps, an accredited college preparatory international boarding school and multi-sport/specialty training and development academy for 9-12 graders and a post grad program; SPIRE Leagues, Clubs & Professional Teams, including SPIRE Academy affiliated leagues and club programs: SPIRE Events, a facility and team that hosts local, national and international tournaments and events with the NCAA, the Big East, Big Ten and Atlantic 10 conferences, Olympic trials and world championship qualifiers; SPIRE Institute, the research and development arm, studying performance improvement across multiple disciplines through corporate affiliations and university relationships; and SPIRE Fit, a community membership-based fitness, swim, personal training and health center open to the public. Sports currently featured on campus include men's and women's basketball, esports, lacrosse (men only), soccer, swimming, track and field, volleyball (women only), and wrestling.

Media Contact

Monica Kolbay, SPIRE Academy, 2402859844, [email protected], www.spireacademy.com

SOURCE SPIRE Academy