Spire Transforms Internal Workflows with Proprietary AI Platform, Centring

By tackling prevalent challenges facing professional services firms head on, namely knowledge transfer and rising labor turnover, Spire has readied itself for the future work environment, mitigating its dependence on headcount, staffing layers and meetings.

Spire's EVP, Rodney Lee, commented on the firm's innovative work practices, "This strategic partnership with Centring allows Spire to harness our decades of project work, team member knowledge and thought leadership. It empowers our team to instantly locate and reference relevant past work and best practices; fundamental inputs that may have been overlooked otherwise. This means significant time and cost savings, both for our clients and firm."

Moreover, Centring's technology is equipped to implement real-time team workflow orchestration by fully leveraging Microsoft's Teams environment—repurposing meeting notes, transcripts and recordings into live distributed instructions.

Centring's Co-founder and CEO, Jacob Lee, expanded on this value proposition, "Think of Centring as a real-time knowledge assistant and content recommendation engine, that works in sync with you, turbo-charging your content development, with true context and meaningful nuance. This unique blend of generative and agentic AI, guides users through the work process, providing useful suggestions based on prior work."

Rooted in Fortune 100 to disruptive startup experience, Spire is an uncommon strategic advisory and accounting firm. Comprised of a diverse collective of professionals spanning four offices—Honolulu, Seattle, San Francisco and New York—Spire prides itself on solving the toughest challenges facing its clients and society. For more information, please visit:

Centring's disruptive platform embeds AI into operational workflows. It leverages a client's work library and practice secrets to focus its use of generative AI, delivering meaningful value through contextualization. Concurrently, it leverages agentic AI to enhance and accelerate the orchestration of work, guiding users' work environments. For more information, please visit: Centring.ai - AI Execution Fabric and Intelligence Layer

