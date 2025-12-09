SpiritQuest Sedona Retreats Opens Expansive New Wellness Center on Hopi Drive, Enhancing Arizona's Premier Healing Destination

SpiritQuest Sedona Retreats proudly announces the opening of its expansive new wellness center at 2880 Hopi Drive, significantly enhancing its capacity to host personalized spiritual and healing intensives in Red Rock Country. The move, which includes amenities like a Healing Zen Room and a Spiritual Sound Room, is designed to meet the growing demand for transformative, personalized retreats delivered by their expert team of practitioners.

SEDONA, Ariz., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpiritQuest Sedona Retreats proudly announces the acquisition and opening of its expansive new retreat center, now located on Hopi Drive in the heart of Sedona, Arizona. This stunning new property significantly enhances the capacity of SpiritQuest to deliver highly personalized spiritual and wellness retreats and healing intensives, further enhancing the company's reputation as a premier destination for transformative experiences in the Red Rock Country. The move is a direct response to the growing global demand for immersive Sedona retreats and provides clients with an even richer environment for personal growth and holistic healing.