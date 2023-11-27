Spiritual Coach and Podcaster Writes Spiritual Workbook for Healing

"Don't let people or situations tell you who you are," Burr said. "You have the power to see yourself and your situation differently, if you choose to." Post this

"I wanted to elegantly navigate themes of self-awareness, emotional intelligence, and spiritual wellness, providing readers with practical, actionable steps towards personal growth," Burr said. "This book isn't just about self-improvement, it's about self-discovery and embracing the richness of the human experience."

As a former drug addict, Burr hopes to help readers find the healing needed, specifically for those who may be struggling with addiction. By sharing his story and insights, he encourages readers to believe they have more capability than they realize for healing.

"Don't let people or situations tell you who you are," Burr said. "You have the power to see yourself and your situation differently, if you choose to. I want to offer insightful guidance to help readers navigate their way towards a life lived more fully, mindfully, and in a state of wholeness, living to their fullest potential."

"Living These Days: 102 Insights in the direct of wholeness"

By Richard Burr

ISBN: 9798765243688 (softcover); 9798765243695 (hardcover); 9798765243701(electronic)

Available at Balboa Press, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Richard Burr has dedicated over two decades to supporting individuals grappling with mental health and addiction challenges, as a spiritual coach and motivational guide. Born in the Central San Joaquin Valley, he was deeply influenced by the music of the 60s and aspired for a career in the same. However, the excesses of the music scene led him to a turning point in 1991 when he embraced sobriety. Despite initial challenges, Richard's journey towards spiritual practices transformed not only his life but also empowered him to uplift others. Today, he offers guidance both one-on-one and in group settings across private practices and treatment centers. Richard is also a sought-after speaker at various events and co-hosts the acclaimed podcast "This Shifting Moment." To learn more, please visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/853840-living-these-days.

