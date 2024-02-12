Spiritual Leaders Are Called, And They Should Also Be Adequately Trained

the constant need for leadership in every aspect of life and various environments, as well as among all age groups. Post this

Walley-Daniels said she was inspired by, "the constant need for leadership in every aspect of life and various environments, as well as among all age groups."

Pauline Walley-Daniels Ph.D. is an ordained prophetic-deliverance apostle, who teaches the Word of God with dramatic demonstrations. She is the founder of Pauline Walley Evangelistic Ministries, and the CEO of the Overcomers House Institutes & Prophetic Deliverance Theological Training Institute, which includes the School of Intensive Training for Leadership Equipment, and the School of Deliverance in New York. Walley-Daniels holds a master's degree in Journalism and a Ph.D. in Pulpit Communications and Expository Preaching. She is the author of several books, including Strategic Deliverance Warfare Interference and Anger: Get Rid Of It, You Can Overcome It.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Leadership Equipment I Vessels of Honor is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

