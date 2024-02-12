Spiritual Leaders Are Called, And They Should Also Be Adequately Trained

Xulon Press presents preparation for ministerial leaders.
MT. VERNON, N.Y., Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author Pauline Walley-Daniels, Ph.D. helps develop the next generation of spiritual leaders in Leadership Equipment I Vessels of Honor: Ordination and Empowerment for Ministry Responsibilities; Effective Preparation for Consecration ($20.49, paperback, 9781662890406; $8.99, e-book, 9781662890413).
While God calls His vessels and gives them divine assignments, those vessels also have a responsibility to prepare themselves. No one expects them to be born ready to serve in the calling God ordained for them. Walley-Daniels educates her readers on the meaning of ordination, consecration, and empowerment into a ministerial office; teaches them how to guard against receiving from corruptible vessels; equips them to stand before the Lord; and otherwise empowers them to fulfill their divine assignment.
Walley-Daniels said she was inspired by, "the constant need for leadership in every aspect of life and various environments, as well as among all age groups."
Pauline Walley-Daniels Ph.D. is an ordained prophetic-deliverance apostle, who teaches the Word of God with dramatic demonstrations. She is the founder of Pauline Walley Evangelistic Ministries, and the CEO of the Overcomers House Institutes & Prophetic Deliverance Theological Training Institute, which includes the School of Intensive Training for Leadership Equipment, and the School of Deliverance in New York. Walley-Daniels holds a master's degree in Journalism and a Ph.D. in Pulpit Communications and Expository Preaching. She is the author of several books, including Strategic Deliverance Warfare Interference and Anger: Get Rid Of It, You Can Overcome It.
Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. Leadership Equipment I Vessels of Honor is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.
