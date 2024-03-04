Spiritual Maturity Does Not Develop In A Vacuum, But In Fellowship

I came to realize that discipleship is a fundamental aspect of one's spiritual development in the kingdom of God. It is where many new converts fail to substantiate their claims to salvation; especially after initially giving their lives to Jesus Post this

"I came to realize that discipleship is a fundamental aspect of one's spiritual development in the kingdom of God. It is where many new converts fail to substantiate their claims to salvation; especially after initially giving their lives to Jesus," said Byam-Brown.

Pastor K. M. Byam-Brown, Sr. is the founder, senior pastor, and apostolic facilitator of Kingdom Life International Assemblies in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Kingdom Life Global Ministries, Inc. He is a native of the Harrisburg, Pa. area and has been used extensively in apostolic ministry. He is a 1974 graduate of the Milton Hershey School, attended the Rochester Institute of Technology majoring in Bio-Medical Photography and Photographic Illustration, and earned the Master of Divinity degree in 2004 from the Lancaster Theological Seminary. He received a doctorate in Sacred Christian Missions from Breakthrough International Bible University of Kenya in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Rise of the Kingdom Runner is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

