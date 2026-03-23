Spiritual Medium Cheryl Bradley Announces the Release of Her First Book, A Spirit's Journey, Arriving March 23, 2026

"This is not my story; this is our story. For ten years, this book has been unfolding alongside my own spiritual growth. My intention is that readers feel seen in these pages; that something within them remembers. Post this

"This is not my story; this is our story," says Cheryl Bradley. "For ten years, this book has been unfolding alongside my own spiritual growth. My intention is that readers feel seen in these pages; that something within them remembers. I hope they continue going back to the book again and again and creating a deeper trust in their soul's design and a stronger connection to their own intuitive guidance."

This book tenderly traces one soul's passage through a single lifetime: from the stillness and clarity of the Other Side, through the intentional choices made before birth, into the profound beauty and heaviness of the human experience, and ultimately back into the light. Along the way, it invites readers to recognize the deeper meaning of their own journey and the purpose intricately woven throughout it.

The book is divided into five parts:

Part One: The Other Side

Part Two: Preparing to Incarnate

Part Three: The Human Experience

Part Four: Returning Home

Part Five: Reflections and Prompts, created to support book circles, spiritual discussion groups, and online coursework.

Book Details:

Title: A Spirit's Journey

Author: Cheryl Bradley

Publish Date: March 23 2026

Publisher: If It's Light, It's Right

More info: https://cherylbradley.com/

The book is distributed in print and eBook editions through Amazon KDP and IngramSpark.

About Cheryl Bradley

Cheryl Bradley is a Spiritual Medium, intuitive mentor, podcast host, and author of A Spirit's Journey, a transformative book that guides readers through the soul's cycle—from the Other Side, to birth, the human experience, and the sacred journey home. Known for her grounding, heart-centered approach, Cheryl teaches people how to access their intuition, understand their psychic "clairs," and trust the quiet nudges of Spirit. Her Podcast, If It's Light, It's Right™, can be found on all listening platforms. Her message has become a touchstone for thousands looking to develop spiritual confidence and navigate life from a place of clarity rather than ego.

For media and interview inquiries or to review copies, please contact Holly Mitton at [email protected] or 617-680-4827

Media Contact

Holly Mitton, Cheryl Bradley, 1 617-680-4827, [email protected], https://cherylbradley.com/

SOURCE Cheryl Bradley