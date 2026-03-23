Spiritual Medium Cheryl Bradley Announces the Release of Her First Book, A Spirit's Journey, Arriving March 23, 2026

Blending spiritual insight, lived experience, and teachings gathered over a decade, Bradley guides readers through a structured journey designed to awaken personal remembrance and intuitive trust.
BOSTON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spiritual Medium, intuitive mentor, and podcast host Cheryl Bradley announces the upcoming release of her debut book, A Spirit's Journey, on March 23, 2026. Ten years in the making, the book offers readers a transformative exploration of the soul's cycle: from the Other Side, through incarnation and the human experience, to the sacred return home.
Blending spiritual insight, lived experience, and teachings gathered over a decade, Bradley guides readers through a structured journey designed to awaken personal remembrance and intuitive trust. The book reflects the belief that, prior to birth, our souls aligned with certain relationships, experiences, and even challenges to support our evolution. Though those sacred choices may not live in our conscious memory, the wisdom, resilience, and clarity they require already reside within us, quietly waiting to rise.
"This is not my story; this is our story," says Cheryl Bradley. "For ten years, this book has been unfolding alongside my own spiritual growth. My intention is that readers feel seen in these pages; that something within them remembers. I hope they continue going back to the book again and again and creating a deeper trust in their soul's design and a stronger connection to their own intuitive guidance."
This book tenderly traces one soul's passage through a single lifetime: from the stillness and clarity of the Other Side, through the intentional choices made before birth, into the profound beauty and heaviness of the human experience, and ultimately back into the light. Along the way, it invites readers to recognize the deeper meaning of their own journey and the purpose intricately woven throughout it.
The book is divided into five parts:
- Part One: The Other Side
- Part Two: Preparing to Incarnate
- Part Three: The Human Experience
- Part Four: Returning Home
- Part Five: Reflections and Prompts, created to support book circles, spiritual discussion groups, and online coursework.
Book Details:
- Title: A Spirit's Journey
- Author: Cheryl Bradley
- Publish Date: March 23 2026
- Publisher: If It's Light, It's Right
- More info: https://cherylbradley.com/
- The book is distributed in print and eBook editions through Amazon KDP and IngramSpark.
About Cheryl Bradley
Cheryl Bradley is a Spiritual Medium, intuitive mentor, podcast host, and author of A Spirit's Journey, a transformative book that guides readers through the soul's cycle—from the Other Side, to birth, the human experience, and the sacred journey home. Known for her grounding, heart-centered approach, Cheryl teaches people how to access their intuition, understand their psychic "clairs," and trust the quiet nudges of Spirit. Her Podcast, If It's Light, It's Right™, can be found on all listening platforms. Her message has become a touchstone for thousands looking to develop spiritual confidence and navigate life from a place of clarity rather than ego.
For media and interview inquiries or to review copies, please contact Holly Mitton at [email protected] or 617-680-4827
Media Contact
Holly Mitton, Cheryl Bradley, 1 617-680-4827, [email protected], https://cherylbradley.com/
SOURCE Cheryl Bradley
Share this article