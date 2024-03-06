Spiro.AI's 2024 Benchmark Survey Reveals Manufacturers Are Losing Revenue Due to Visibility Gaps

Spiro.AI's 2024 Benchmark Survey finds that 4 out of 5 manufacturers and distributors unexpectedly lost revenue last year, with more than half of these losses exceeding $100,000.

BOSTON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spiro.AI, an AI-powered CRM platform designed for manufacturers and distributors, unveils concerning insights from its recent benchmark survey, "Bringing it All Into Focus: How Legacy Sales Tools Are Stunting Manufacturers' Growth."

In a landscape marred by challenges such as the pandemic, geopolitical tensions, and supply chain disruptions, the manufacturing industry faces a critical hurdle in optimizing operations and driving revenue growth - knowing what is going on with their customers.

Spiro.AI surveyed 200 business leaders at mid-sized manufacturers and distributors, and found that a striking 62% lacked visibility into their customer interactions. As a result of these significant blind spots, 4 out of 5 respondents confirmed they unexpectedly lost revenue last year, with more than half of these losses exceeding $100,000.

"Managing a manufacturing business using spreadsheets or outdated CRM tools clearly isn't working," said Kari Hanson, vice president of marketing at Spiro.AI. "AI platforms can really help these companies by automatically collecting data and then proactively alerting account managers to changes in customer buying behavior. In fact, we surveyed our customers and found that this level of visibility into customers saved them millions of dollars worth of business last year."

The full 2024 Benchmark Report is available here. To hear more details about the results, and see how AI can help address the lack of visibility and revenue leakage, join us on March 14th at noon ET for a webinar (register here).

About Spiro

Spiro is an AI-powered CRM designed specifically for manufacturers and distributors. The Spiro platform highlights the customers that need attention or present growth opportunities, and proactively recommends specific actions to be taken. Customers save time with Spiro's automated data collection, and grow their business by 32% within the first two years of using Spiro.

Media Contact

Kari Hanson, Spiro.AI, 1 617-712-0120, [email protected], www.spiro.ai

SOURCE Spiro.AI