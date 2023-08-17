SpiTrex Orthopedics Announces Acquisition of Watershed Idea Foundry

The strategic acquisition is another milestone in the continued expansion of SpiTrex Orthopedics' capabilities.

LE LOCLE, Switzerland, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SpiTrex Orthopedics, a leader in global medical device contract manufacturing, has announced its acquisition of Watershed Idea Foundry, experts in titanium additive manufacturing (AM). As an organization focused on growth and innovation, the acquisition of Watershed plays a critical role in the expansion of SpiTrex, as they aim to strengthen their commitment to world-class services, particularly in the area of 3D printing. As a part of the transition, Watershed is rebranding as SpiTrex 3D.

"Everyone here at Watershed is delighted to become a part of SpiTrex Orthopedics and support the company's move into Additive Manufacturing. SpiTrex's vision and the company's future growth plans really appealed to me, and we are excited to become part of a larger organization with a loyal customer base. I'm also excited to have the opportunity to work with other SpiTrex sites to leverage their expertise with subtractive manufacturing, post-processing, and sterile packaging."‥- Nick Cordaro, President SpiTrex 3D

With over 20 years of experience in 3D printing and medical device design and development,‥Watershed‥is‥pushing the boundaries in the use of this‥additive manufacturing and brings expertise to SpiTrex that will provide additional value to current and future customers.‥

"The acquisition of Watershed Ideas Foundry is a crucial next step in SpiTrex Orthopedics' desire to be the premier CDMO in the Spine, Trauma, and Extremity market. Additive Manufacturing is an exciting technology with ever-increasing applications and uses, so it was obvious to us that SpiTrex needed to acquire this technology into our portfolio. Our customers are ever-more innovative, and we want to support them and their market growth by adding to our comprehensive capabilities.‥ The extensive Design for Additive Manufacturing experience of the Watershed team and the fact that they maintain FDA Master Files for their additive processes will make us an extremely competitive option for our customers who want to get to market fast." - Matt Burba, SpiTrex Orthopedic's CEO

Rob Debney, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, commented, "The acquisition of Watershed Idea Foundry represents the next step in our strategy to strengthen SpiTrex's medical device contract manufacturing position in the spine, trauma and extremity market. We have a shared commitment for innovation and are laser-focused on customer satisfaction. This exciting addition to our company will give us access to new customers and increase our presence in existing accounts by providing 3D printed implants and with the full scope of SpiTrex's technical expertise, proven quality products and value-added service."

According to Matt Burba, the acquisition of Watershed Idea Foundry expands its contract manufacturing offering to create a total end-to-end AM solution. This solution supports research and product development, prototyping, manufacturing, inspection and quality, complete packaging, and delivery of complex finished products.‥ Watershed has an outstanding international reputation for consulting on additive manufacturing and frequently assists the FDA on such matters.

About SpiTrex Orthopedics

SpiTrex Orthopedics is an international contract manufacturer with a specific focus on complex orthopedic implants for the Spine, Trauma, and Extremity markets (Spi.Tr.Ex.). Our multi-site footprint consists of 4 manufacturing locations: SpiTrex CTE (Plymouth, IN), SpiTrex MDI (Lancaster, PA), SpiTrex 3D (Carlsbad, CA), and SpiTrex Switzerland (Le Locle, CH). They believe that together they can positively impact lives, that success comes from integrity, serving others, and a relentless quest for perfection, and that all problems can be solved with dedication, creative thinking, and personal care.

