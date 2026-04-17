Spivi Announces Strategic Partnership with Les Mills US to Redefine their Group Fitness Experience

By making Les Mills cycle programs available on Spivi's platform, Les Mills will reach more motivated members in environments where they're already engaged and empower our mutual partners with even more tools to deliver exceptional classes for their members. Post this

"This partnership is about more than content. It's about giving our facility partners the tools to build communities and retain members," said Shay Amir, CEO of Spivi. "Les Mills is one of the most trusted names in fitness. Having their video content available on our platform is a game-changer for operators who want to deliver a world-class experience under one roof."

The partnership launches with Les Mills' cycling portfolio, with LES MILLS THE TRIP™, RPM®, and LES MILLS SPRINT® becoming available natively on the Spivi platform. The combination of Les Mills' expertly crafted cycling formats with Spivi's immersive performance environment creates an offering that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on that momentum. Both companies have indicated that the initial cycling rollout is the foundation of a broader, long-term content and technology relationship.

"Spivi has built something truly special in the way it brings data and community together in a live fitness setting," said Carter Green, Director of Strategic Partnerships at Les Mills US. "This exciting partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to create a fitter planet. By making Les Mills cycle programs available on Spivi's platform, we'll reach more motivated members in environments where they're already engaged and empower our mutual partners with even more tools to deliver exceptional classes for their members"

For gym and studio operators, the partnership delivers immediate commercial value. Facilities running Spivi gain access to Les Mills' proven programming, which has been shown to drive member acquisition and retention across markets worldwide. For members, the integration means access to best-in-class workouts enhanced by the kind of real-time feedback and gamified experience that makes exercise more rewarding and more habit-forming. Together, Spivi and Les Mills are creating an ecosystem where great content and great technology reinforce each other to deliver better outcomes for everyone.

Les Mills cycling content will be available on the Spivi platform for licensed facilities beginning April 2026, with further program integrations to be announced in due course.

About Spivi

Spivi is the leading fitness gamification platform for indoor cycling, helping gym operators achieve better member retention through immersive, data-powered class experiences. Compatible with hundreds of wearables and fitness equipment brands, Spivi offers real-time performance tracking, live leaderboards, 3D virtual cycling environments, challenges, and member engagement tools for fitness clubs, boutique studios, and indoor cycling facilities worldwide. Learn more at www.spivi.com.

About Les Mills

Les Mills is a global fitness company on a mission to create a fitter planet. Founded in 1968 in Auckland, New Zealand, Les Mills offers more than 20 world-leading group fitness programs used by over 140,000 licensed instructors across more than 100 countries. From in-person classes to on-demand digital workouts, Les Mills blends cutting-edge exercise science with powerful music and choreography to inspire people to move. Learn more at www.lesmills.com.

Media Contact

Alyssa Montagna, Spivi Inc., 1 8009009917 114, [email protected], https://www.spivi.com

SOURCE Spivi Inc.