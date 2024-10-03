SPK Secures SOC 2 Type 1 Certification for Enhanced Service Offering

Engineering and IT leader SPK and Associates is pleased to announce its achievement of SOC 2 Type 1 certification. The SOC 2 Type 1 certification attests that SPK's information security meets or exceeds the rigorous standards set forth by AICPA after identifying and evaluating internal and external threats, as well as privacy, accountability, integrity, and confidentiality.

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Achieving our SOC 2 Type 1 certification to help meet our clients' needs was important for us. SPK serves as a critical part of our client's IT and engineering systems when it comes to managing and securing portfolio data," said Chris McHale, CEO. "Given our work with large enterprises, we have had many of these security controls in place for years. However, the SOC 2 certification strengthens our information security program by recognizing our achievements through third-party audits. We're looking forward to sharing this with our existing and future clients."

The SOC 2 Type 1 certification, performed by CyberGuard Compliance, affirms that SPK's service commitments and system requirements are achieved. All of our systems and confidential information are confirmed to be securely protected from unauthorized access. Additionally, all systems are deemed available for operation, meeting the appropriate objectives. Furthermore, system processing is checked for completion, validity, accuracy, and timeliness. Lastly, privacy requirements ensure all personal information is collected, used, retained, disclosed, and properly disposed of.

"We are so delighted to have partnered with SPK and Associates through their first SOC 2 Type 1 milestone," said Andrea Milliorn, President & Chief Operating Officer of CyberGuard. "We are excited to continue the partnership through their ongoing SOC 2 compliance journey."

About the SPK and Associates:

SPK and Associates is a leading woman-owned Engineering & IT Services Company that serves product and software development teams. For over 21 years, we have helped our customers harness technology to optimize engineering and attain their business goals. We understand the systems, processes, data, and applications critical to successful product development, and dedicate ourselves to helping you build, test, and release your products more efficiently. Our core expertise covers four functional areas: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM, PDM, QMS, MCAD, ECAD); Software Lifecycle Management (ALM, DevOps); Cloud for Engineering (Infrastructure, Security); and Data Engineering and Analytics.

About CyberGuard Advantage, LLC

"CyberGuard Advantage" is the brand name under which the firms CyberGuard Advantage, LLC and CyberGuard Compliance, LLP (PCAOB Registered CPA firm) provide professional services. The Firm is a leading provider of SOC 1 and SOC 2 attestations, PCI assessments, HITRUST certifications, ISO 27001 audits, Cybersecurity Testing, Privacy, Advisory and Consulting Services. CyberGuard Advantage is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and provides services globally to over 350 clients.

