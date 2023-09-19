Splash Clinical Achieves Record Growth Supported by Innovative Patient Recruitment Tools

At Splash Clinical, we've redefined patient recruitment. This has enabled patients from around the world to discover clinical studies effortlessly while scrolling through their feeds, helping us fulfill our ultimate goal: helping our clients meet their recruiting goals quickly and consistently. Tweet this

In the last three years, Splash Clinical has seen a remarkable revenue growth of 429%, bolstered its workforce by 82%, and expanded its global presence to the APAC region. This significant momentum is a testament to the company's commitment to the acceleration and success of clinical trials worldwide. Splash Clinical's surge in growth underscores the essential role the company plays in expediting clinical trials. Every delay in a clinical study can potentially push back the release of vital treatments to patients who need them. Splash's Clinical growth is tangibly impacting the speed and efficiency of drug development and delivery.

A critical factor in this success is Splash Clinical's innovative approach to patient recruitment.

"At Splash Clinical, we've redefined patient recruitment by tapping into the power of social media, digital media, mobile technologies, and real-time analytics," said Matt Teuteberg, President and CEO of Splash Clinical. "This has enabled patients from around the world to discover clinical studies effortlessly while scrolling through their feeds, helping us fulfill our ultimate goal: helping our clients meet their recruiting goals quickly and consistently."

One of the innovations behind this growth is Splash Clinical's call center service, designed to perform secondary phone screenings of patients and direct them to appropriate trial sites. The service aims to relieve some of the burden on sites already tasked with the complexities of managing clinical trials. Unlike similar services from competitors, Splash Clinical's call center leverages advanced scheduling technology, analytics for targeted screenings, and a "white glove" approach that includes trial education support for patients. According to company metrics, the call center has contributed to a 69% increase in screening rates for sites that use the service. This increase is significant for the efficiency of both the sites and the studies involved. This tool aligns perfectly with Splash Clinical's mission of prioritizing patients and offering a seamless enrollment experience.

Splash's commitment to combining advanced technology with genuine empathy provides a unique edge in patient recruitment. Moreover, precision targeting remains a central component of Splash Clinical's strategy. The company believes in creating clinical studies that mirror the diverse world we live in to address health disparities. By creating campaigns that resonate with patients in diverse geographies, Splash Clinical can engage with patients effectively and enroll them in studies tailored to their unique needs.

With a history of providing high-quality referrals and enrolling patients in clinical studies across the globe, Splash Clinical's continued growth and innovative features solidify its position as a trailblazer in patient recruitment.

About Splash Clinical

Splash Clinical is the new standard in patient recruitment solutions. We transform recruitment processes, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Combining the powers of digital media, mobile technologies, social media, and real-time analytics, our unique recruiting methodology has successfully expedited enrollment for clinical studies worldwide.

Splash Clinical delivers precision-targeted patient recruitment strategies, meeting the unique demands of Sponsors, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), and Sites. We ensure that our partners can focus on the vital task of advancing medical research while we take care of securing high-quality patient referrals for each study. With transparency embedded into our approach, we provide clients with real-time performance insights, stripping the recruitment landscape of any surprises.

While we employ cutting-edge digital solutions, our real edge comes from our people-centric approach. At the heart of Splash Clinical is a team that goes above and beyond to understand our clients' needs, providing a level of service that sets us apart from the competition. As a result, we deliver personalized services and foster strong relationships in the pursuit of accelerating clinical research to improve human health.

Splash Clinical was founded in 2011 and is proudly based in Wauwatosa, WI. To learn more, please visit https://splashclinical.com/.

Splash Clinical. Redefining Patient Recruitment.

