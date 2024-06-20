Splash Into Pool Scouts' First Day of Summer Sweepstakes: Win a Full Year of Pool Cleaning Services

Pool Scouts' First Day of Summer Sweepstakes, which runs from June 20 to July 31, 2024, offers the chance to win a year of professional pool cleaning.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pool Scouts, the 65-unit pool cleaning franchise, is thrilled to announce the launch of its First Day of Summer Sweepstakes, where one lucky winner will receive a full year of professional pool cleaning services. This exciting opportunity allows pool owners to enjoy a sparkling clean pool all summer long without the hassle of maintenance.

Participating in the sweepstakes is quick and easy. Entrants need to like and follow Pool Scouts on Facebook and follow @poolscouts on Instagram. Then, they should complete the entry form by July 31st. The sweepstakes will launch on June 20th and close on July 31st. The winner will be announced on August 1st.

The grand prize is a complimentary year of professional weekly pool cleaning services. This comprehensive service package includes removing leaves and debris from the pool surface, cleaning the tile surface at the waterline, emptying and cleaning the skimmer basket(s) and the pump strainer basket(s), cleaning or backwashing the filter, checking the filter pressure, checking the equipment for proper operation and potential leaks, vacuuming the pool bottom, performing water testing, and adding any required chemicals to balance the pool water.

"We wanted to make a big splash on the first official day of summer, June 20th, and that's how the idea for the Pool Scouts Splash into Summer Sweepstakes was born. This exciting giveaway offers a full year of free pool cleaning services to one lucky winner," said Lynlea Rudell, director of marketing at Pool Scouts. "The contest is open to anyone within our current service areas, whether they are existing or new customers."

Pool Scouts is dedicated to delivering outstanding service with consistent results. The expert training and certification process ensures that pools will be consistently clean and well-maintained. Trustworthy technicians, who are fully vetted and background-checked, provide the highest level of trust and security. The customer service team is helpful and easy to reach, keeping customers informed before and after each service. Utilizing advanced technology, including the latest vacuums and digital water testing, Pool Scouts provides the best service possible.

Don't miss the chance to win a full year of hassle-free pool cleaning. Enter now and let Pool Scouts take care of the pool, so pool owners can enjoy a worry-free summer.

Disclaimer: No purchase necessary. Open only to legal residents of the United States, ages 18 or older at the time of entry. Must be a residential, in-ground pool owner living in an area with an operating Pool Scouts location. The prize is non-transferrable. Void where prohibited. Sweepstakes begins on June 20, 2024, and ends on July 31, 2024. The pool must be in good condition. Only valid for regular weekly pool cleaning services plus balancing chemicals. Does not include equipment repair, green pool service, opening services, closing services or any other specialty services. Ends one year from the date of the first service. Services not to exceed $5,000 in value.

ABOUT POOL SCOUTS:

Virginia Beach, VA-based Pool Scouts is a premier pool service franchise focused on delivering a quality, consistent brand experience while providing pool cleaning, maintenance and minor repair services at residential properties. Technicians are trained in testing, monitoring, treating and servicing pools and can provide ongoing service as well as help at the beginning and end of the summer season. With 100 territories across 18 states, Pool Scouts offers a great opportunity as a low-cost franchise in the pool services industry with available territories across the United States. For more information or franchising opportunities, visit http://poolscoutsfranchise.com.

ABOUT BUZZ FRANCHISE BRANDS:

Founded in 2012 and based in Virginia Beach, Virginia, Buzz Franchise Brands is a fast-growing multi-brand franchising organization that builds companies that get people talking. The organization's first brand, Mosquito Joe, was sold to Neighborly in late 2018 after growing to almost 300 locations. Buzz Franchise Brands currently operates pool cleaning and maintenance company Pool Scouts, residential cleaning company Home Clean Heroes, swim lesson company British Swim School and holiday lighting company Grand Illuminations. The company has been named among the Inc 500 Fastest Growing Private Companies as well as Inc's Best Workplaces list for several years in a row. For more information about Buzz Franchise Brands, visit https://www.buzzfranchisebrands.com/.

Media Contact

Jessica Tcholakov, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Mainland