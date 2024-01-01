Splash into the New Year's Magic at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis: New Year's Eve 2023

Immerse yourself in the magic of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, where the New Year's celebration blends entertainment, education and fun at the family friendly hour of 12 noon. From the mesmerizing water clock to the enchanting WinterFaire experience, create lasting memories and start 2024 with a splash of wonder!
INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Dive into the enchanting world of The Children's Museum of Indianapolis, where the magic of water ushered in the New Year with joy, entertainment and a valuable science lesson. Families celebrated at the family-friendly hour of noon and Grammy-nominated Zak Morgan set the stage for a unique Countdown to Noon, featuring North America's largest water clock.
Water Clock Celebration Highlights: Families experienced the excitement as bright blue water dripped through glass tubes, discs and globes--marking the passage of time in a spectacular Countdown to Noon. Grammy-nominated Zak Morgan and his band entertained families with sing-alongs and dancing, creating a festive atmosphere. All the while, visitors learned the secrets of North America's largest water clock, where smaller discs represent two minutes, and larger globes equal one hour.
Confetti Shower Encore: At the stroke of noon, a massive shower of brightly colored confetti cascaded down in the Sunburst Atrium, adding to the festivities. Due to popular demand, an encore performance at 1 p.m. allowed families to enjoy the spectacle once again as they watched the water clock reset for another round of excitement.
Educational Twist: All the while, visitors uncovered the hidden science lesson regarding the basic principles of a water clock. They explored the reliability of timekeeping as water flows consistently from one container to another, filling tubes and discs at different intervals. The celebration becomes an educational journey for families, combining fun with valuable insights.
WinterFaire Adventure: Families then extended the joy beyond the water clock celebration as children and their grownups bid farewell to 2023 by creating personal time capsules. Wrapping it all up, they entered the enchanted indoor forest of WinterFaire, The Children's Museum's latest exhibit, featuring a magical winter wonderland with skeeball, a Snow Splat game, and whimsical penguins and finished it up with a zip down the captivating 47-foot-long WinterSlide, which will remain open until January 7, 2024. WinterFaire will stay open until February 11, 2024.
