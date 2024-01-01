Splash into the New Year's Magic at The Children's Museum of Indianapolis: New Year's Eve 2023

Watching a waterclock splash down to noon with live music and confetti showers was a blast for the whole family and they learned some science along the way. Post this

Confetti Shower Encore: At the stroke of noon, a massive shower of brightly colored confetti cascaded down in the Sunburst Atrium, adding to the festivities. Due to popular demand, an encore performance at 1 p.m. allowed families to enjoy the spectacle once again as they watched the water clock reset for another round of excitement.

Educational Twist: All the while, visitors uncovered the hidden science lesson regarding the basic principles of a water clock. They explored the reliability of timekeeping as water flows consistently from one container to another, filling tubes and discs at different intervals. The celebration becomes an educational journey for families, combining fun with valuable insights.

WinterFaire Adventure: Families then extended the joy beyond the water clock celebration as children and their grownups bid farewell to 2023 by creating personal time capsules. Wrapping it all up, they entered the enchanted indoor forest of WinterFaire, The Children's Museum's latest exhibit, featuring a magical winter wonderland with skeeball, a Snow Splat game, and whimsical penguins and finished it up with a zip down the captivating 47-foot-long WinterSlide, which will remain open until January 7, 2024. WinterFaire will stay open until February 11, 2024.

