Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park Announces Exciting Enhancements for its 2025 Season Opening Inside Lake McSwain Recreation Area

Get ready for an unforgettable adrenaline rush! Our 105-foot Inflatable Zip Line is launching at Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park, soaring high above the scenic waters of Lake McSwain. Experience the thrill as you zip through the air over Lake McSwain, before making a splash! The Zip Line, which is the World's Largest Inflatable Zip Line, will attach to Big Chivo – the park's third Giant Attraction. Standing 27 feet tall, Big Chivo becomes the tallest waterslide at the park. Featuring two exhilarating slides, this massive attraction also serves as the launch platform for the Zip Line, making it the ultimate adrenaline rush.

On land, take your adventure to the next level with California's first extreme water tag experience - Splash Attack!, the ultimate water tag experience. Engage in high-energy water battles in our thrilling Water Tag arena, open daily for public play as an add-on. The arena will also be available daily for an exclusive 45-minute private rental; perfect for birthday parties, team events, and group outings.

For guests looking for an internet connection to share their experience real-time, or to browse the internet, Wi-Fi will be available for purchase at the Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park beach.

The café/marina store, "The Reel Deal Market & Café" will offer a newly expanded lunch menu, with an array of hot food choices. Enjoy ice cold slushies and take Ali T. Gator home with you with our brand-new souvenir bottles! Guests will also be able to enjoy their favorite snacks and beverages, including beer and wine. Kayak and Paddleboard rentals are available.

"The Reel Deal Market & Café" location at the marina at Barrett Cove on Lake McClure will be open all summer. Services include all that is at the Lake McSwain location, plus boat slip rentals, gasoline, and propane sales. Starting May 24th, our newly remodeled Pontoon Boat will be available for rent by the day. Enjoy a relaxing cruise, fishing, or a lakeside picnic with family and friends.

Guests can purchase an all-day ticket for a full day of fun at one low price. Season Passes are also available, and with the numerous discounts to take advantage of, can pay for themselves in less than two visits. Season Pass Holders can enjoy exclusive VIP benefits.

"We are thrilled for our 8th season at Lake McSwain," said Mary Gathman-Kent, partner of Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park. "This season, we're especially excited for our guests to discover the giant all-new attractions and experiences that we've brought in just for them! We believe in long-term fans over short-term profits and will always work hard to keep tickets affordable to families, thus not raising ticket prices for a fourth consecutive year." Gathman-Kent added, "We're also incredibly honored and grateful to be named Mariposa County's 2025 Best in Lodging & Recreation. Thank you to the Mariposa County Chamber of Commerce and to every guest who has supported us along the way. Your continued love and enthusiasm help us create unforgettable family memories and we appreciate each and every one of you."

Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park is designed to ensure every guest has a safe and incredible experience. Guests must be 7 years old, at least 45 inches tall, and a good swimmer to use the "Colossal Splash" and "Big Splash" attractions. Younger children can enjoy our Lil' Splash area made just for them. Aqua shoes are required for safety while in the water and are available for purchase at the park. An entrance fee of $10 per vehicle is required to enter the recreation area.

Understanding that inflation continues to affect families, Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park has decided to keep online ticket prices the same as 2022. Admission prices range from $17.99 to $37.99 for the day. Season passes begin at $119.99, with a discounted rate of $87.49 per person for a family of at least four. (New Season Pass Holders can save up to 20%, with the option to pay over 3 monthly payments, through May 31, 2025.)

Group discounts, birthday parties, corporate and private events are also available. To purchase tickets, season passes, and for more information about Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park, visit https://www.mysplashndash.com/ or call (888) 554-0014 / text to (209) 600-7814.

Founded in 2018, Splash-n-Dash Aqua Park is located inside the Lake McSwain Recreation Area providing an all-day experience of high-energy fun. Today, it is North America's Largest Floating, Inflatable Waterpark. You can learn more by visiting https://www.mysplashndash.com. To learn more about The Reel Deal Market & Café at both Lake McSwain and Barrett Cove, please visit https://www.reeldealmarkets.com.

