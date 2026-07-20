Splendor's Strategic Approach to High-Performance Digital Experiences Earns National Recognition

"Across industries, organizations are recognizing that clarity, usability, accessibility, and thoughtful information architecture directly impact trust, engagement, and—most importantly—business performance. These projects reflect that shift." — Adam Taylor, CEO & Founder, Splendor Post this

The GDUSA-recognized projects include:

CH Revenue Management Solutions: A fully custom website experience designed to simplify complex healthcare revenue cycle services through intuitive navigation, organized content structures, and a clear user journey tailored for a highly-educated, medical professionals audience.

PMC Wireless: A modern digital platform built to support a growing portfolio of mission-critical communications solutions while improving scalability, usability, and access to technical information.

Florida Panthers GameDay: An immersive fan-focused digital experience designed to enhance in-arena engagement and create a seamless connection between live events and digital interaction.

Federal Business Centers: A redesigned web experience focused on improving clarity, accessibility, and discoverability for businesses seeking commercial office and workspace solutions in one of New Jersey's busiest and most-established logistics centers.

Erika Record: A reimagined manufacturing website featuring a dynamic product catalog experience that enables users to easily and efficiently search, filter, and navigate an otherwise complex inventory of industrial equipment.

"The best digital experiences today are increasingly defined by how effectively they help users navigate complexity, beyond the fundamental aspects of the visual design," said Adam Taylor, CEO and Founder of Splendor. "Across industries, organizations are recognizing that clarity, usability, accessibility, and thoughtful information architecture directly impact trust, engagement, and - most importantly - business performance. These projects reflect that shift."

The GDUSA Digital Design Awards honor organizations and agencies delivering exceptional digital experiences and innovative website design across industries nationwide.

For Splendor, the recognition reinforces the agency's continued focus on combining strategic thinking, user-centered design, and technology to help organizations modernize their digital presence and better serve their audiences.

About Splendor

Rooted in the principles of design, Splendor is a human-led, AI-guided strategic marketing agency that helps B2B organizations strengthen visibility, shape perception, and build authority in increasingly competitive markets. Through branding, optimized web platforms, content strategy, and demand generation, Splendor creates connected growth systems designed to influence buyers before they ever reach out.

Media Contact

Adam Taylor, Splendor, 1 732-295-1551, [email protected], https://splendordesign.com/

SOURCE Splendor