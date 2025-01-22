Splice & MIDiA Research unveil "Sounds of 2025", 2024's Genre Shifts Provide Key Insights Into What We'll Hear in 2025

"Splice is uniquely positioned to see the sounds that are driving music production globally. This report gives us a sense of how music producers are bending and blending genres in real time and just what genres and regions will define what we hear in 2025 and beyond." Kakul Srivastava, CEO of Splice Post this

The report also takes a look at the top sample creators on the Splice platform, where KSHMR and Oliver continue to be leaders. Grabbing the number one spot in the Top Ten Sample Packs of 2024 is Sounds of KSHMR Vol. 3. Oliver's Power Tools series (which features prominently in the Julian Bunetta-produced Sabrina Carpenter hit "Espresso") continues its reign with three volumes in the Top 10.

Creators in LA drive the most Splice downloads by far, 30.7 million in 2024, with New York creators driving roughly half as many, 15.2 million. And while American cities make up half of the ranking for Splice's top ten cities, the Splice user base is increasingly global. Australia has both Sydney and Melbourne in the Top 10, while Tokyo and Berlin are also included.

According to Splice CEO, Kakul Srivastava, "Splice is uniquely positioned to see the sounds that are driving music production globally. This report gives us a sense of how music producers are bending and blending genres in real time and just what genres and regions will define what we hear in 2025 and beyond."

"The music industry is always trying to get ahead of trends, but there is perhaps no more forward-looking cultural trend than sample usage," says Mark Mulligan, Managing Director and Music Analyst, MIDiA Research, the leading global authority in music, the creator economy and cross-entertainment. "The sounds that producers use to create today give us a window not only into the genres that will be big tomorrow but also early indications of entirely new genres that will emerge from the process of mixing samples across styles and cultures. The genres that stand out in this report also underline wider trends: the growing importance of scenes and fan remixing in shaping the sounds of the future."

Key Highlights The Leading Genres of 2025

● Pluggnb: The Fastest Growing Genre of 2024

Pluggnb—a fusion of trap's plugg subgenre with '90s R&B and gospel harmonies—rose an incredible 342.8% in downloads. Artists like Summrs and Autumn! are leading the charge, while Seoul has emerged as a key hub for this genre's growth. TikTok and digital culture are driving its global rise, making it a key contender for the mainstream in 2025.

● Jersey Club: From Underground to Global Phenomenon

Jersey club, the high-energy hip-hop/house hybrid, saw exponential growth in 2024, particularly in Berlin, where it became the city's fastest-growing genre on Splice. Its influence is growing worldwide, with artists like UNIIQU3 and Cookiee Kawaii bringing it to new audiences. Expect Jersey Club to continue its global domination as 2025 progresses.

● Rage: The New Sound of Hip-Hop

"Rage," a harder, experimental offshoot of trap, made major strides in 2024. With nearly 1 million downloads, it's clear that artists like JELEEL! and YoungBoy Never Broke Again are introducing this sound to the mainstream. This genre is likely to continue its rapid rise, blending intense energy with a more experimental, aggressive approach to hip-hop production.

● A New Era of Dance Music: Melodic House & Techno

As house music continues to thrive, its subgenre, "melodic house" has emerged as a growing force, with artists like Ben Böhmer and Solomun defining its softer, atmospheric sound. Similarly, "melodic techno" is expected to rise in prominence, with its minimal, cinematic approach gaining traction globally.

● Afro House and the Global South's Influence

The global rise of "Afro House", particularly from South African creators like Black Coffee, continues to push boundaries in 2024. As international audiences increasingly embrace the genre's fusion of African rhythms and house beats, it's expected to play a significant role in the sounds of 2025.

● The Rise of Drift Phonk in Brazil

In Brazil, drift phonk—a faster and harder-hitting style of the popular "phonk" genre—became the country's fastest-growing genre on Splice. As this genre grows in popularity, it highlights the emergence of 'Brazilian phonk', which was made popular by European producers who fused "phonk" with the sounds of Latin America, and its reclamation by Brazilian producers.

The New Sound Capitals of the World

While Los Angeles and New York remain the top cities for Splice downloads, the rise of international hubs is undeniable. Tokyo and Berlin are two of the fastest-growing music production cities globally, with new sounds and genres emerging from these places.

● Los Angeles: Dominating trends like K-pop and pluggnb, LA continues to be a hotbed for genre experimentation and cross-cultural influence.

● São Paulo: Home to the rapidly growing drift phonk sound, this Brazilian city is becoming a critical center for phonk's evolution.

● Johannesburg: As Afro House continues to soar, South Africa is establishing itself as a global powerhouse for innovative, rhythm-based music.

● Berlin: Jersey club's unexpected rise in Berlin exemplifies the city's place in the global music scene.

To read the full report - click here

