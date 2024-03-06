Splice Supercharges Mobile Experience, Empowering Musicians to Create Anytime, Anywhere

"This new mobile experience is another path for our customers to bring new ideas to life anytime, anywhere – without losing any of the quality they've come to rely on from Splice," said Splice CEO, Kakul Srivastava. Post this

Combining human made sounds with powerful technology is what sets Splice apart. Splice Mobile ensures that inspiration is always in reach, so musicians can capture creativity whenever it strikes, allowing customers to capture and organize creative ideas, accessing them anywhere.

Key Features of Splice Mobile Include:

● Browse, audition, and create using the full Splice catalog from your mobile device

● Curate sounds into Collections for mobile moodboards

● Choose a genre, add, swap, and delete up to eight instrumental layers

● Share links to Stacks you love with friends, followers or collaborators

● Fine-tune mix with volume and BPM controls

● Easily save, share, and export sounds to work on in any DAW, or collaborate with friends

● Save Stacks and pick up where you left off—on mobile or desktop

"We believe that great ideas should never be confined by time or space," said Splice CEO, Kakul Srivastava. "We continue to be led by our customer's desire to integrate Splice sounds deeper in their workflows. This new mobile experience is another path for our customers to bring new ideas to life anytime, anywhere – without losing any of the quality they've come to rely on from Splice."

Download Splice Mobile and start creating today.[1]

About Splice

Splice helps music creators bring their ideas to life. A subscription to Splice's vast industry-leading sounds catalog, includes high-quality licensed samples paired with powerful AI, to accelerate deep sound discovery and inspiration. The company also provides affordable access to plugins and DAWs through a rent-to-own Gear marketplace. The New York based startup (Co-founded by Steve Martocci and Matt Aimonetti) closed a Series D round in November 2020, is led by CEO, Kakul Srivastava.

