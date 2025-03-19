Splice Supercharges Songwriters with Recording added to Mobile Experience

Songwriter/producer Leland says, "These creative tools are fun to use, and the results take songwriters so much deeper into the finished process. Before we even get to the studio, we can sketch out melodies and even hooks. This is so valuable to our community". Post this

Splice Mic utilizes Splice's Create AI to analyze the recording and find sounds that perfectly match the harmony. Not only can songwriters hear their vocal ideas in full musical context using Splice sounds, they can also unlock fresh creative possibilities by switching genres within the stack.

"The phone is already a huge part of music making," says Kenny Ochoa, SVP of Content. "About 1 million users have made more than 28 million stacks so far, and now songwriters and producers can record vocal ideas over stacks of samples. They can experiment with vocal, lyric, and genre and have even more control over their creative vision. and now those stacks can be merged with vocals".

To celebrate the release and the songwriter experience, Splice has partnered with Leland (Drag Race, Troye Sivan, Ariana Grande, Charli XCX) and Laurelvale Studios in Los Angeles. Leland brought together teams of songwriters to build Stacks using Create on Splice Mobile. 60 Second Stack highlights the creative experience of working in mobile and features songwriters Madison Love (Lady Gaga, Selena Gomez, Katy Perry), Sarah Hudson (Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa), and Jhart (Usher, Justin Bieber, Jennifer Lopez).

"We got the team together to see who could start the best new Stacks, " said Leland. These creative tools are fun to use, and the results take songwriters so much deeper into the finished process. Before we even get to the studio, we can sketch out melodies and even hooks. This is so valuable to our community".

Bridging the gap between inspiration and production, Splice Mobile users can easily share ideas with collaborators directly from the app or Airdrop the stems to a Digital Audio Workstation, making the jump from mobile to studio seamless. Musicians are already using voice recording functions on their phones to capture ideas away from the studio. Splice Mobile takes that idea further, giving songwriters the creative depth of the Splice Sounds catalog and Create.

With this update, Splice is supercharging creative workflows for creators everywhere. Last year the company released a first-of-its-kind integrationwith DAW partner Pre Sonus Studio One and recently partnered with MIDiA to explore the sounds and movements set to define 2025 with "Sounds of 2025."

Splice Mic is available now via Splice Mobile.

About Leland

Leland is a Golden Globe-nominated artist, songwriter, DJ, and executive producer. He co-wrote the Grammy-nominated song "Rush" by Troye Sivan as well as the majority of Sivanʼs latest release, Something To Give Each Other. Leland has written songs for artists such as Cher ("DJ Play A Christmas Song"), Ava Max ("Kings and Queens"), Selena Gomez ("Rare" and "Fetish"), BTS, Ariana Grande, Kelsea Ballerini, Charli XCX, Lauv, and more. Leland currently serves as in-house composer and on-camera mentor for the Emmy Award-winning competition series RuPaulʼs Drag Race, having worked on more than 15 seasons of the show.

About Laurelvale Studios

Laurelvale Studios is a premier full-service recording studio nestled in the serene Studio City Hills, offering breathtaking views of the iconic Mulholland Drive. Designed with the artist in mind, Laurelvale Studios creates an inspiring environment where creativity can flourish. The studio prioritizes privacy, comfort, and convenience, ensuring that every session is as seamless and enjoyable as possible. Whether writing, recording, or producing, Laurelvale Studios provides the perfect balance of state-of-the-art equipment and a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere that fosters the best work from every artist.

About Splice

Splice helps music creators bring their ideas to life. A subscription to Splice's vast industry-leading sounds catalog includes high-quality, licensed samples paired with powerful AI, to accelerate deep sound discovery and inspiration. The company also provides affordable access to plugins and DAWs through a rent-to-own Gear marketplace. The New York-based startup (Co-founded by Steve Martocci and Matt Aimonetti) closed a Series D round in November 2020, is led by CEO, Kakul Srivastava.

