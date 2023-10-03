Splitero Launches Real Estate Brokerage to Help Homeowners Sell for the Highest Price

We are excited to continue our mission of helping homeowners with the launch of Splitero Homes. We're invested alongside our homeowners and want to help them sell for the highest price possible while making sure they are treated fairly throughout the complicated process. Tweet this

Splitero Homes is committed to providing homeowners with the best possible service and support. With decades of experience in the real estate industry, a team of experienced real estate professionals, and no commitment until you're ready to sell, Splitero Homes' mission is to help homeowners get the highest price for their homes.

"We understand that life changes and selling a home is a big decision. We want to be there for our homeowners and make the process as easy and stress-free as possible," said David Zvaifler, Co-Founder of Splitero. "We are here to be your partner in home equity, and as your partner, when you win, we win."

Splitero Homes is an affiliated company of Splitero and can help homeowners sell in California, Colorado, Oregon, and Washington.

About Splitero Homes

Splitero Homes is a real estate brokerage that helps homeowners get the highest price for their homes when they're ready to sell. Splitero Homes is an affiliate of the home equity investment company Splitero and has a vested interest in helping Splitero homeowners get the best outcome. For more information, visit splitero.com/homes.

About Splitero

Splitero is a financial technology company that provides homeowners better options to access home equity. Founded by real estate veterans, Splitero provides a lump sum of cash in exchange for a share of the home's appreciation. Splitero can help homeowners in California, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, and Washington access their equity. For more information, visit splitero.com.

