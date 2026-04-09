SplitFlapSend™ Turns Everyday Messages into Nostalgic, Shareable Split-Flap Videos on iPhone

New iOS app gives creators a way to make announcements and captions look—and sound—like a classic airport departure board
SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SplitFlapSend™, a new app for iPhone, lets users create animated split-flap display messages and instantly turn plain text into nostalgic, satisfying video or GIF content. Inspired by the iconic mechanical letter boards once seen in airports and train stations, the app brings a retro flip aesthetic to modern sharing and messaging, with realistic animation and sound designed to stand out on social media.
With SplitFlapSend, users can choose from a library of preset phrases or create a custom message of up to 48 characters. Messages are rendered with a signature flipping motion and synchronized mechanical audio, then exported as high-quality .MOV videos or GIFs—perfect for social media posting, sending in a message, or in a group chat.
"Split-flap displays are one of those rare designs that people instantly recognize and love," said Mark S. Morris, creator of SplitFlapSend. "We wanted to make that feeling easy to use in everyday communication—whether you're texting a friend, posting a life update on Instagram, or creating a satisfying 'reveal' for TikTok."
Key Features:
- Realistic Animation: Authentic split-flap motion with authentic mechanical sound.
- Customization: Up to 48 characters across four rows (12 characters per row).
- Social-Ready Exports: Export as .MOV video or animated GIF for posting, sending or saving to a file.
- Privacy-Focused: No account required and no subscriptions; a one-time in-app purchase unlocks custom messages.
Availability
SplitFlapSend is available now on the App Store for iPhone. The app is free to download and includes a selection of preset messages.
App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/splitflapsend/id6760237401
Web: https://splitflapsend.com/
SplitFlapSend™ is a trademark of Mark S. Morris. © 2026 Mark S. Morris. All Rights Reserved.
iPhone, iOS, and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.
All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Mark Morris, Mark Morris, 1 (415) 484-6684, [email protected], splitflapsend.com
SOURCE SplitFlapSend™
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