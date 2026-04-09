SplitFlapSend™ Turns Everyday Messages into Nostalgic, Shareable Split-Flap Videos on iPhone

"SplitFlapSend transforms simple text into something cinematic—giving your updates the iconic clatter and satisfying flip of a classic departure board." Post this

"Split-flap displays are one of those rare designs that people instantly recognize and love," said Mark S. Morris, creator of SplitFlapSend. "We wanted to make that feeling easy to use in everyday communication—whether you're texting a friend, posting a life update on Instagram, or creating a satisfying 'reveal' for TikTok."

Key Features:

Realistic Animation: Authentic split-flap motion with authentic mechanical sound.

Customization: Up to 48 characters across four rows (12 characters per row).

Social-Ready Exports: Export as .MOV video or animated GIF for posting, sending or saving to a file.

Privacy-Focused: No account required and no subscriptions; a one-time in-app purchase unlocks custom messages.

Availability

SplitFlapSend is available now on the App Store for iPhone. The app is free to download and includes a selection of preset messages.

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/splitflapsend/id6760237401

Web: https://splitflapsend.com/

SplitFlapSend™ is a trademark of Mark S. Morris. © 2026 Mark S. Morris. All Rights Reserved.

iPhone, iOS, and App Store are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries and regions.

All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact

Mark Morris, Mark Morris, 1 (415) 484-6684, [email protected], splitflapsend.com

SOURCE SplitFlapSend™