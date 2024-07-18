Spoke Sciences Announces the Launch of PHYSIK™ Pain Relief Topicals with CBD

"We are excited to introduce our innovative pain relief solutions," said Greg Wesner, CEO of Spoke Sciences. "Our sponsorship of the Pacific Northwest Classic underscores our commitment to supporting active lifestyles and promoting optimal well-being." Post this

Key Features of PHYSIK Pain Relief Products:

Patented IsoCaps Technology: Delivers fast-acting, targeted relief precisely where needed.

Non-Greasy Formula: Ensures a clean, dry finish with no oily residue.

Science Based: Developed by a team of renowned chemists, biomedical engineers, physicians and formulation scientists.

To celebrate the launch, PHYSIK has secured a Gold Sponsorship of the 5th annual Pacific Northwest Classic Pickleball Tournament. Our partnership will provide participants exclusive access to the new lineup of pain relief topicals, helping them stay at the top of their game.

"We are excited to introduce our innovative pain relief solutions," said Greg Wesner, CEO of Spoke Sciences. "Our sponsorship of the Pacific Northwest Classic underscores our commitment to supporting active lifestyles and promoting optimal well-being."

The Pacific Northwest Classic will take place from July 24th to 28th at the Bend Pickleball Club in Bend, OR. Attendees can visit the PHYSIK booth to learn more about our products and experience their benefits.

For more information about Spoke Sciences or PHYSIK pain relief topicals, please visit www.spokesciences.com, www.physikusa.com or contact Dan Wittmers at [email protected].

About Spoke Sciences - Spoke Sciences creates innovative proprietary functional ingredients that enhance the health and wellness of consumers. Founded by tenured professionals with deep experience in pharmaceutical and consumer product development, marketing, and intellectual property, Spoke Sciences addresses industry challenges with patented formulation techniques that improve ingredient potency, bioavailability, product stability, and manufacturability, without compromising taste or feel.

About PHYSIK - PHYSIK is an innovator in the wellness industry, dedicated to enhancing pain-free mobility and supporting active lifestyles through scientifically engineered products. Our commitment to quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction drives us to develop solutions that meet the evolving needs of health-conscious individuals.

