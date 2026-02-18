Spondylitis Association of America's New Livestream Offers Hope and Direction for People Still Searching for Answers to Chronic Back Pain

This event is about helping people connect the dots," said Cassie Shafer, SAA CEO. "If someone has been living with persistent back pain and feels they still don't have a clear explanation, this livestream offers education, validation, and a pathway toward the right care. Post this

Spondyloarthritis often begins in early adulthood, yet many patients spend years moving between health providers before receiving the right diagnosis. The average delay to diagnosis is 7-10 years, during which the disease can progress, causing severe and irreversible structural damage and reduced mobility. Early recognition and referral to a rheumatologist can dramatically change that trajectory and lead to better health outcomes.

"This event is about helping people connect the dots," said Cassie Shafer, SAA CEO. "If someone has been living with persistent back pain and feels they still don't have a clear explanation, this livestream offers education, validation, and a pathway toward the right care."

The livestream features internationally recognized experts who will provide practical guidance on complex medical topics:

Dr. Charles Odonkor, MD, PhD, from Yale School of Medicine, will present "Chronic Back Pain: What You Should Consider," offering insights into when symptoms require further evaluation.

Dr. Raj Sengupta, MBBS, FRCP, of the Royal National Hospital for Rheumatic Diseases in the U.K., will discuss "Mechanical vs. Inflammatory Back Pain," a key distinction that helps ensure patients are referred to the appropriate specialist.

Dr. Abhijeet Danve, MBBS, MD, MHS, Associate Professor of Medicine at Yale University and founding director of the Yale Spondyloarthritis Program, will address the foundational question, "What Is Spondyloarthritis?"

Chuck Melendri, MBA, founder of Disruptive Dialogue, will present "Get Your Voice Heard: How to Talk to Your Doctor," providing participants with tools to advocate for themselves in a complex healthcare system.

By combining medical expertise with practical strategies, SAA aims to reduce the time to diagnosis and help individuals gain clarity about their symptoms. Attendees will also have the opportunity to use a new axial spondyloarthritis screening tool, developed by Dr. Abhijeet Danve and based on published research, to support awareness of inflammatory back pain.

This program is offered at no charge. Learn more and sign up at spondylitis.org.

