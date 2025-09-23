Spongies Comfort Launches The Heart Armrest: A Simple Innovation Transforming Patient Experience at Leading Hospitals

Already adopted by Stanford Health Care, UCLA, UCSF, Kaiser Permanente, and over 50 IV clinics nationwide, this new medical-grade cushion improves patient comfort, IV site stability, and provider workflow across infusion, radiology, and pediatric departments.
WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Spongies Comfort, a woman-owned medical product company founded by MRI technologist Katherine Stokes, announces the launch of The Heart Armrest, a soft, structured cushion designed to improve the patient experience during IV insertions, injections, blood draws, and infusions.
The Heart has already supported over 100,000 procedures and is trusted by a wide range of healthcare providers, from major institutions like Stanford Health Care, UCLA Medical Center, UCSF, Kaiser Permanente (Bay Area), National Children's Hospital, and the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, to over 50 IV and infusion clinics across the U.S. This growing adoption reflects a clear demand for tools that enhance both clinical efficiency and emotional care.
With its distinctive heart shape and medical-grade materials, The Heart helps keep the patient's arm stable, straight, and gently elevated, improving IV access while creating a more emotionally supportive clinical environment.
"The Heart was born out of a simple but overlooked problem," said Katherine Stokes, founder of Spongies Comfort. "There were no effective tools to both elevate and straighten the IV site, which is essential for better access and fewer failed sticks. But just as important was the need for something that made patients feel at ease. That's where the intentional design came in. Environmental design and physical comfort are not only beautiful and aesthetic, they've also been proven to reduce anxiety for both patients and healthcare teams in clinical settings."
Spongies Comfort has grown rapidly, and hospitals are actively expanding use of The Heart across departments including oncology, pediatrics, radiology, and infusion care.
Survey data collected after surveys show:
- 96% of nurses reported reduced patient anxiety and restlessness
- 92% reported improved IV site stabilization and line maintenance
The Heart Armrest is patented, made in the USA, and designed to fit securely on infusion chairs, hospital beds, and wheelchairs, providing stable, hands-free support for both patients and clinicians.
Pricing starts at $147 per unit, with tiered discounts available for larger orders.
To learn more, visit http://www.spongiescomfort.com
About Spongies Comfort
Spongies Comfort is a woman-owned, U.S.-based medical device company redefining patient comfort through thoughtfully designed positioning aids. The Heart is the standout of Spongies' growing product line, trusted by leading hospitals and clinics nationwide for improving procedural outcomes, reducing patient anxiety, and enhancing overall care satisfaction.
